Renewable energy surpasses coal for first time in 6 months: International Solar Alliance DG Ashish Khanna

New Delhi [India] October 28 : For the first time, in the initial six months of this calendar year, the total energy generated from renewable energy was higher than that from coal according to International Solar Alliance (ISA) Director General Ashish Khanna.

Khanna said this in his address to the 8th session of the ISA Assembly at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Highlighting the rapid global growth of solar energy, Khanna said, "It took 25 years for the world to reach 1000 gigawatt of solar capacity, yet in just two years, the next 1000 gigawatt has been reached." He added that projections indicate this capacity could double again within the next four years, "reaching 4600 gigawatt globally."

The ISA Director General said that around 71 per cent of new solar installations are taking place in the Asia Pacific region, while Latin America is emerging as the next major growth hub. He also emphasized Africa's untapped potential, calling it "the continent with the best solar radiation yet to be fully tapped."

Khanna noted that the ISA is working to attract greater private-sector investment through initiatives such as the Global Solar Facility, which will begin operations in Africa before expanding to the Asia Pacific. He added that ISA is also focusing on capacity building to help countries develop local solutions and reduce investment risks. "We are setting up a new technology roadmap and policy to guide member countries on how solar and new technologies can be most useful," he said.

Announcing a major initiative, Khanna said the Africa Solar Facility will be launched next year. He also revealed plans for a new programme on regional interconnection, aimed at reducing dependence on battery storage.

Khanna further outlined ISA's focus areas, including the management of waste and recycling materials as part of a critical mineral strategy. "We will discuss harmonizing of standards using India's experience and IEC of how we can all work towards shared standards for all 125 countries," he added.

He also announced plans to establish an ISA Academy and Global Capability Centre to bring digital learning solutions to all 125 member countries. "Wherever you are, in whatever strata of income, you will have access to all the information on what solar can do for your countries," he said.

Khanna said the ISA will also launch several flagship reports, including those on global solar trends, solar compass, ease of doing solar, and floating solar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor