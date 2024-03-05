Renowned Astrologer Acharya Mukti plans to foray into Online Astrology with more than 10000 Astrologers

set to launch the application in March first week

New Delhi (India), March 5: Acharya Mukti, renowned astrologer, is set to revolutionise personal guidance with the upcoming mobile application and website“Astro Mukti,” which aims to provide users with accurate and personalised astrological predictions. With more than 1,000 skilled astrologers, the mobile application will be available in the first week of March.

The application aims to redefine the way individuals seek astrological guidance. People residing in India and overseas can directly get in touch with a host of expert astrologers for instant consultation with just one click from the comfort of their homes via the app.

With Acharya Mukti’s expertise and the convenience of a mobile app, individuals can now easily access reliable astrological advice anytime, anywhere. The Astro Mutki platform will also feature interactive features such as daily horoscopes, compatibility tests, and personalised reminders for important astrological events.

“I am pleased to carry on my family’s astrological history. Through this platform, I hope to bring the wisdom of astrology to a wider audience and help people navigate their lives with confidence and clarity. With the combination of ancient knowledge and modern technology, users can expect accurate predictions and insightful guidance tailored specifically to their needs.” – Daivagya Acharya Mukti Bhurtel, a renowned astrologer.

This ancient Vedic astrology system will offer a comprehensive understanding of one’s personality, relationships, and life events. Users can also receive personalised recommendations for gemstones, mantras, and rituals to enhance their well-being and spiritual growth.

