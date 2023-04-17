Renowned Astrologer, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma makes it to the Limca Book of Records

New Delhi [India], April 17: Adding another milestone in the field of literature and modern astrology, world-renowned celebrity astrologer and author Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma has made an incredible record of being the only author of a ‘Daily Newspaper column appearing over the longest period’. This record has been entered in the coveted Limca Book of Records, a platform that has recognized and documented various records and accomplishments held by illustrious Indians globally since 1990. This includes stalwarts across multiple fields, including education, literature, medical science, business, sports, cinema, and much more.

As a daily columnist in one of India’s most popular newspapers, the Hindustan Times, for over two decades, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma has transformed the lives of millions of people who have reached out to him with appreciation and admiration over the years. As a veteran in the alternative sciences, he has achieved this commendable feat by having more than a whopping 27,000 columns published for national and international media, in the field of astrology, since October 1999. An admirable triumph, Dr. Sharma has found a way to remain pertinent and permanent despite changing times and a widening generational gap. Through his articles, he has addressed common issues that people face in their daily lives and guided them with ways to overcome obstacles. With concern, consistency, charisma, and undoubted clairvoyance, Dr. Sharma has ushered millions of people through their troubled times.

Feeling happy about his achievement, Dr. Sharma humbly mentions, “Success doesn’t come from what you occasionally do but it comes from what you do consistently. I am always thankful to Mother Goddess for showing me the path and whatever I am today is all because of Her.”

Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma has a steady reputation for making incredibly accurate predictions. He has been an exemplary Numerologist and Vastu Consultant and has also authored over 15 books on Astrology, Numerology, and Vastu. He is titled a “Grand Master” by Asia Book of Records for writing a unique book on Vastu, namely, “Cultivate your Relationships the Vaastu Way”, which has been acknowledged as the first book ever written on relationships through Vastu’s lens. The same has also entered in India Book of Records.

He has received over 10 awards, including the prestigious ‘Rashtriya Jyotish Shiromani Award’, by the All India Achievers Conference and the Bhartiya Mahantam Vikas Puraskar, 2021-2022, by AsiaOne Magazine, for his invaluable contribution to astrology in Asia. Dr. Sharma has also frequently appeared on other various national media platforms, including Aaj Tak, News24, and News18India, and writes regularly for newspapers like The Hindustan Times, Punjab Kesari, Hitavada, and many more.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor