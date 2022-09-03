Renowned Astrologer Dr Sohini Sastri Was the Chief Guest at The Trendsetter 2022 Maharashtra Time Event

Famous Vedic Astrologer Dr. Sohini Sastri Was Chief Guest at Maharashtra Times Trendsetter 2022 Ceremony

September 3: The much-awaited International Glory Awards event at Novotel, Juhu, in Mumbai on 27th Aug 2022 witnessed the who’s who from Tinsel Town and other parts of India and was indeed a gala night. The Chief Guest, famous Bollywood actress Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and the Guest of Honor, Dr Sohini Sastri, felicitated different achievers in diverse fields like entertainment, healthcare, fashion, entrepreneurship, NGO and so forth.

The event was lightened by Guest of Honor Dr Sastri and other dignitaries. Many other celebrities, Socialites, Bureaucrats, and corporates graced the glittering event. The ceremony was anchored by Siddharth Kannan, an IIFA famed anchor, assisted by the Kolkata-based celebrity anchor Ranbir Singh.

Many popular faces from the Television and Entertainment industry won big at the event. Some prominent names included the evergreen star lead of Maine Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyashree, popular actor on OTT platform Akshay Oberoi, Aajtak Journalist Mr Amith Tyagi, Ashish Tiwari, Managing Editor of First India Group, India News Journalist Mr Ashish Ranjan, Actor Sikandar Kher, Comedian Mr Jayvijay Sachan and many more.

The Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, Dr Sohini Sastri, congratulated all awardees on winning the prestigious trophy and wished them the best in their future endeavours. All recipients were overwhelmed and felt privileged to receive the felicitation from the hands of two famous personalities who have established themselves as true examples of Nari Shakti.

The chief guest, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, is an Iconic star and fitness expert. Her commitment to words and work was seen when despite being injured during a film shoot recently, she attended the event to motivate the achievers. The celebrity actress is suffering from a fractured leg currently. However, her evergreen smile was inspiring for all.

India’s finest astrologer as Guest of Honor, Dr Sohini Sastri, was shining at the star-studded event. Dr Sastri has decades of experience in Vedic Astrology, Palmistry, Vaastu Shastra, and Numerology. The top astrologer has been complemented and accredited by none other than the President & Vice President of India, Governors of three states, for her contribution to astrology and society. Her work has been recognized by different portals and media houses worldwide.

Considered the Best Astrologer in India and among the top 10 astrologers in the world, Dr Sohini Sastri is also a philanthropist & life coach. She has written many books on astrology and is a regular columnist in many popular magazines. In addition, her TV shows are very popular among viewers of all strata.

Overall, the prominent personalities’ turnout left very much an effect on all the attendees. The memorable award event was quite an enriching affair for all. Website – www.sohinisastri.com

