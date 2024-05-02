Renowned Author Kamini Puri Releases Coming-of-Age Novel, The Red Munia

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 2: Celebrated author Kamini Puri released her latest novel, The Red Munia, at a launch event today, on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, at the India Habitat Centre, Juniper Hall, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The book launch was followed by lunch.

The Red Munia is a coming-of-age story that follows Laila, a young woman who journeys from her idyllic childhood in Punjab to adulthood in Bombay and London. The novel explores themes of family, love, and loss against the backdrop of a changing India.

Esteemed guests including leading photographer Raghu Rai, best selling author Karan Puri, Mia Lakra of Spitsvilla fame, Swati Mitra, Sanjay Khanna and many leading book & Lifestyle influencers were present at the event.

The event was graced by the presence of Professor Dinesh Singh, a highly distinguished scholar and Padma Shri awardee, as the Chief Guest. Where Mr. Singh quoted, 'Kamini Puri's writing style reminds of Arundhati Roy's writings' "Kamini's writing is gentile and gentle. She says what she has to say. Her last chapter reminded me of Buniyaad's last episode. Manohar shyam joshi's writing."

About the Book

Laila spends an enviable childhood in Kapurthala, Punjab, where she lives with her parents, grandmother, and younger sister Dia, in a luxurious Haveli. Horse riding, royal-style picnics, house parties with games like Scrabble, Hide and Seek, and climbing trees are a way of life for Laila, which she enjoys with Dia and her friend Maya. Sensitive as she is, Laila grapples with her father's concerns about the political unrest in India leading up to British rule.

At eighteen, Laila leaves home for Bombay to pursue journalism and hone her writing skills. In Bombay, she sets her sights on a childhood dream: to meet the Queen of England! Life in London brings a whirlwind of new experiences. Determined to meet the Queen, Laila encounters Jai, a man unlike anyone she's ever met. Jai introduces her to a new perspective on life and, most importantly, to love. She falls deeply in love, but can their bond survive the challenges that come their way?

About the Author

Kamini comes to fiction, holding a magical quill weaving encounters which are smooth in transition, not only of acceptance amongst the readers, but also conveying a faithful sense of events,recollected by her, partly through her upbringing and mainly through her passion to record historical facts, embroidered in a telling literary style which at times is racy and at others like lilting on calm waters. With her background of Masters in Psychology, combined with her education in a Convent, she understands the human predicaments. And to boot, her style of writing leaves the reader with a lurking quest in his mind, which makes the present work a page-turner.

Kamini's love for travel has taken her across most parts of the world. Observing various cultures and delving into lifestyles of different people make the world an immensely intriguing place for her. Kamini had her first tryst with creativity, running her own fashion studio for a considerable number of years.

The author presently runs an NGO that seeks to work for empowerment of women, education of children and comfortable enrichment of lives of senior citizens. Kamini lives in New Delhi. Her engagements run at a relaxed pace; her days are full with travel, reading, music, social causes and above all, writing, which comes naturally to her in any and every day of her life.

