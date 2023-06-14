Renowned educator Anand Kumar, founder of 'Super 30,' pays a visit to Avantika University in Ujjain

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 14: World-renowned mathematician, Padma Shree award winner, and founder of 'Super 30' Anand Kumar visited Avantika University on 10th June 2023. He was part of a Pratibha Samman organized by Avantika University in association with Dainik Bhaskar for 300 meritorious students of class 12th who scored more than 70 per cent.

The program started with the felicitation of Anand Kumar. He was felicitated by Dr Nitin Rane, Vice-Chancellor, Avantika University, in the presence of Registrar Dr Manesh Patil, the Deans of all schools, Denis Richard, Academic Head, and Hemant Mohite, Unit Head of Dainik Bhaskar.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Nitin Rane, Vice Chancellor, Avantika University. In his welcome address, Dr Rane mentioned the four learning centers of ancient India viz. Banaras, Nalanda, Takshashila, and Ujjain. He said, 'To revive the ancient learning glory of Ujjain, MIT Group of Institutions, Pune, chose Ujjain to start a University in Madhya Pradesh. At present, the University hosts students from 22 states across the country who come here to learn with the Project-based Learning model'. He also talked about Edification in Ancient India and how Ujjain played an important role in the education landscape of ancient India.

Anand Kumar delivered a motivational talk and shared valuable insights with aspiring engineering students. He talked about examination pressure and how to deal with it and shared tips to crack JEE and explore engineering opportunities in the future. He discussed his methodology for solving mathematics and how a student can reach heights with self-motivation. It was an interactive session wherein students also asked their queries, and Anand Kumar cleared their doubts.

Addressing the students, Anand Kumar said, "Today, our country needs creative people and an education model where students learn to innovate. There will be no positive change in the country if there is an attachment to highly paid-jobs. And hence, the students must learn to dream big and start working wholeheartedly to achieve their dreams which will result in success eventually. No exam is that tough or capable of stopping you from achieving your desired success". Anand Kumar gave the students four tips of strong efforts, positive thinking and approach, patience, and hard work that the students can follow and be successful in life.

In the Q&A session with the engineering aspirants, Anand Kumar answered the queries of Arya Chauhan, Princy Khemsara, Kasturi Pathak, Vaibhav Porwal, Danish Shaikh, and many other students. The queries were related to choosing engineering as a career and engineering specialization. He also answered the queries of many parents and shared many of his life instances.

While interacting with the media, Anand Kumar said that the students must believe in themselves and associate themselves with innovative Project-based learning to bring out their hidden talents. He mentioned that Avantika is doing excellent on the Project-based learning model and added that the University is working like 'Super 30'. When asked about the 'Super 30' classes in Ujjain, Anand Kumar said that if the local administration approaches and provides support he will surely start 'Super 30' in Ujjain.

The University will provide a scholarship of 25 per cent for the students who scored 70-79.9 per cent in class 12th, a scholarship of 50 per cent for students who scored 80-89.9 per cent in class 12th, and a scholarship of 100 per cent for students who score more than 90 per cent in class 12th.

After the motivational talk, Anand Kumar felicitated the meritorious students of class 12th. Avantika University, with its UG Scholarships, is empowering meritorious students.

The vote of thanks was presented by Dr Manesh Patil, Registrar, Avantika University.

Avantika University is India's first Design Centered University, promoted by MIT Group of Institutions, Pune, which has a proven legacy of 40+ years in the field of higher education. The university was established by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, through an Act of the State Legislature in 2017. The university is approved by UGC.

The University is based out of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and the core objective is to nurture and cultivate young minds, who will come out empowered and serve as enlightened citizens. Avantika offers UG, PG, and PhD programs in Design, Engineering, and Management. All the offered programs are taught with a project-based learning approach as the core philosophy and unique pedagogy.

Avantika University is led by Vice Chancellor - Nitin Rane, who is an established academician with over two decades of experience.

Please visit for more details :

https://admissions.avantikauniversity.edu.in/?utm_source=BiasMedia&utm_medium=Branding

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor