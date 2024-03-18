RENOWNED FILM PRODUCER BONEY KAPOOR PARTNERS WITH WHITE TURTLE STUDIOS AND TRAILER PARK GROUP ON ‘MAIDAAN’ TRAILER

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 18: Renowned film producer Boney Kapoor has embarked on a triumphant collaboration with Mumbai-based White Turtle Studios to craft a breath-taking trailer for the highly anticipated biographical sports film ‘Maidaan,' which chronicles the golden era of Indian football and stars Ajay Devgn as revered coach, Syed Abdul Rahim. The trailer premiered on March 7, 2024, in anticipation of the long-awaited theatrical release on April 10, 2024.

Kapoor said: “I'm immensely proud of this trailer, as we poured our hearts and souls into creating it. It represents the magic that occurs when creative minds from diverse corners of the world unite in pursuit of a shared vision, and it has truly been an unforgettable experience for me.”

The trailer-making process was helmed by Ankit Bhatia, White Turtle Studios' Executive Director and Co-founder; Brijesh Chheda, White Turtle Studios' Head of Trailers; and Tamagna Ghosh, Trailer Park Group's Managing Director for APAC, who have extensive collective experience crafting captivating marketing assets for many blockbusters films. White Turtle Studios is a division of the global leader in entertainment marketing and content production, Trailer Park Group, known for creating some of the most globally recognizable trailers, teasers, digital campaigns, branded content, custom content, original series, and more.

Ghosh, Bhatia, and Chheda collaborated with internationally acclaimed Trailer Park Group colleagues in the UK and Hollywood to deliver an inspiring trailer that offers a glimpse into the film's adrenaline-fueled action and emotional journey, and exudes a level of finesse and sophistication that evokes a cinematic masterpiece.

Ghosh said: “It was an incredible honor to partner with Kapoor and the entire team who worked on Maidaan to expand the horizons of trailer-making in India. Recognizing the need to engage a global audience, we collaborated to develop a trailer that strikes a universal chord while preserving the quintessence of Indian cinema.”

“We are very lucky to have Kapoor believe in our vision and extending his support for this global initiative,” said Bhatia. “As the boundaries between Bollywood, Hollywood, and global cinema continue to blur, this trailer serves as a shining example of the transformative power of storytelling in bringing people together across cultures and continents.”

ABOUT TRAILER PARK GROUP

Trailer Park Group is the industry leader in entertainment marketing and content production spanning N. America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Specializing in Streaming, Film, Gaming, Music and Sports, Trailer Park Group delivers best-in-class creative, strategy, and production capabilities across its specialty studios—Trailer Park, Art Machine, Mirada, MXW, White Turtle Studios, Mutiny, and Dark Burn Creative. For more information, please visit www.trailerparkgroup.com.

