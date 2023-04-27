Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr Monisha Kapoor launches Asia's First MOXI Laser at her Clinic

New Delhi [India], April 27 (/PNN): Dr Monisha Kapoor, a well-known plastic surgeon in Saket, Delhi, is pleased to announce the introduction of the MOXI laser at her clinic, Dr Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics. The MOXI laser is the first of its kind in Asia, and Dr Kapoor is excited to offer this cutting-edge technology to her patients. The MOXI laser will have its official launch on April 29 at Dr Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics from 12 to 7 p.m.

The procedure is a non-invasive, individualised laser treatment that can lessen scarring, reduce pigmentation, and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. The device is adaptable to treat different skin types, making it a flexible choice for a variety of patients.

Dr Kapoor first put the MOXI laser to the test on herself to make sure it was effective and secure. She instructed her entire staff on the machine's operation after being pleased with the results.

"We are proud to be the first in Asia to offer this technology to our patients," said Dr. Monisha Kapoor. "Introducing the MOXI laser to our clinic is a significant milestone for us." "We are confident that our patients will appreciate the minimal downtime and long-term results of this innovative treatment. By doing this, we hope to advance plastic surgery in India and make sure that none of our clients must travel abroad or a great distance for care."

Dr Kapoor thinks that even though the MOXI laser is a premium treatment option and can be pricey, the advantages it offers make the cost worthwhile. The machine will primarily be used to treat people who have suffered burns, long-lasting scars, and other skin conditions that call for precise and efficient care.

Patients can expect the same level of care and expertise from Dr Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics with the MOXI laser treatment. People can get in touch with the clinic directly if they want to schedule a treatment session.

