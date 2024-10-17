Rentokil PCI Introduces India's First-Ever Termite Baiting Service and Innovative GoldSeal Service - 4D, Leading the Way in Sustainable Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 17: Rentokil PCI, India's leading pest control service provider, acclaimed for its expertise, is excited to announce the launch of its two pioneering services that set new standards in the pest control industry: Anti-Termite Fortress (Termite Baiting Service) and GSS 4D (Cockroach Service). These innovative offerings highlight Rentokil PCI's focus on cutting-edge technology and sustainability, establishing new benchmarks in the industry.

The Anti-Termite Fortress is a termite baiting service approved by the Central Insecticide Board (CIB). This service offers a hassle-free, cost-effective, and non-invasive solution for homeowners, architects, builders, and construction companies. Unlike traditional methods that require drilling and chemical injections, the termite baiting service employs strategically placed bait stations, both in-ground and above-ground, to target termite colonies directly at their source. These bait stations use cellulose-based materials that termites naturally feed on, ensuring the complete eradication of termite colonies while safeguarding the surrounding ecosystem. This eco-friendly approach ensures the safety of families, pets, and the environment and provides long-term protection.

Simultaneously, Rentokil PCI has also introduced the GoldSeal Service - 4D (GSS - 4D), India's only comprehensive 4D cockroach treatment. This service offers unparalleled protection for both households and businesses through its four-dimensional approach to pest control: Denying entry, shelter, and food thereby effectively Destroying cockroach populations. The GSS - 4D treatment includes rigorous checks to seal cracks and crevices, using silicone gel and natural dust to deny entry and shelter. Using drain cleaner the common sheltering spots of cockroaches are eliminated. The service also provides biodegradable garbage bags with an insect repellent effect thus denying cockroaches access to food. It also features powerful gel baiting, spray treatments, and eco-friendly insect monitoring traps. In this manner, GSS - 4D ensures complete protection against cockroaches and promotes a healthier, cleaner environment through sustainable practices.

David Lewis, Managing Director of Rentokil PCI, expressed his enthusiasm for these new services, stating, "The introduction of Termite Baiting Service and GSS4D our comprehensive cockroach service marks a new era in pest control. The two services specifically target the most rampant species of pests thus exemplifying our drive to create innovations of scale, rooted in sustainability which provide effective solutions that protect our customers' properties and promote a healthier, greener environment. We proudly lead sustainable pest management and set new industry standards."

With these launches, Rentokil PCI reinforces its approach to delivering globally acclaimed, technologically advanced, eco-friendly pest control solutions that align with the growing demand for sustainable practices. By integrating sustainability and innovation into its core offerings, Rentokil PCI continues to revolutionise pest control in India, ensuring long-term protection and peace of mind for its customers.

Rentokil PCI is the leading pest control service provider in India. A Rentokil Initial brand, Rentokil PCI, was formed in 2017 through a joint venture (JV) between Pest Control India, the leading pest control company in India, and Rentokil, the world's leading pest control brand. Rentokil PCI strongly aims to set new standards for customer service, having operations in over 300 locations in India. Rentokil PCI focuses on developing industry-leading service operations through the sharing of best practices, leading-edge innovations, and avant-garde digital technologies.

As the most trusted pest control and disinfection service providers in India, Rentokil PCI takes immense pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. The expertise of the corporation is backed by its 6800+ employees and highly trained technicians (500+ Bird Pro certified employees, 550+ certified fumigators, and 35+ AFOs). At present, Rentokil PCI is serving a wide range of customers across industries - ranging from the largest multinational pharmaceutical, industrial, and food production companies to local, small-scale shops, restaurants, residential premises, and more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor