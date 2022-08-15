Reseal bestows Business Excellence Awards 2022 on Maharashtra icons

Individuals and organisations felicitated with prestigious awards for their invaluable contributions to various fields.

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: The Reseal Market Research and Film Company – reseal.in (www.reseal.in ), which has a presence in research, branding, media, and films, bestowed the Business Excellence Awards 2022 on individuals and businesses at a glittering ceremony in Nashik on August 6.

The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals and organisations who have made an immense contribution to the field of business, industry, real estate, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, and more.

The awards were given at the hands of noted TV and film actor Prarthana Behere in the presence of Reseal.in Founder & CEO Sudhir Pathade.

The winning categories and winners of the Business Excellence Award 2022 include:

– Most Trusted Metal Bar Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra – Nakoda Metal

– Excellent Iconic Female Entrepreneur of The Year – Bottom Line

– Most Popular Real Estate Company In Maharashtra – My Bhoomi Group

– Most Innovative Agricultural Products Manufacturer In Maharashtra – Nanaj Farmer’s Producer Co. Ltd.

– One Of The Best Multitasking Business Person In Maharashtra – Keshar Fishery

– Most Innovative Smart Class Education Setup Provider In Maharashtra – The Intact Boon

– One Of The Reputed Manufacturers & Services Provider Of Elevators In Maharashtra – Arrow Elevators

– Excellent Tarot Card Reader & Spiritual Healer In Maharashtra – Tarrot With Queen Pentacles

– Most Popular Eco-Friendly Art Cafe In Maharashtra – Cafe BBM (Big Blue Marble Art Cafe)

– Most Leading Banking Services Provider In Maharashtra – Murdeshwar Urban Multiple Nidhi Limited

– Most Creative Handcrafted Quilts Manufacturer In Maharashtra – Mum And Mint

– Most Leading Multitasking Business Runner in Maharashtra – Smit Enterprises

– Most Emerging Real Estate & Infrastructure Company in Maharashtra – Aai Infrastructures

– Best Beauty Studio & Designer Boutique In Jalgaon -Toshsz Beauty Parlour

– Most Leading Shipping Business In Maharashtra – Gujarathi Empire Group of Company

– Best Beauty Artist In Nanded – Kalyani Arun Thakare

– Excellence in Superstition Awareness – Shankar Ananda Lokare ( Spiritual Master)

– Most Popular Financial Consultant in Pune – Aarya Associate

– Most Popular Pharmaceutical Products Supplier In Maharashtra – Dr. Wilson Pharma

– Most Leading Franchise Provider & Business Consultant In Maharashtra – Jagtap Enterprises

– Most Trusted Jewellery Shop In Shrigonda – Dharmadhikari Jewellers

– Most Popular Ready-to Cook Products & Spices Manufacturer In Maharashtra – Radhika Agro & Dairy Farm

– Most Emerging Spiritual Healer In Maharashtra – Shweta The Healer

– Most Trusted Tea Brand In Maharashtra – Upsarpanch Gulacha Chaha

– Most Creative Nail Artist Of The Year – Tee Nails

– Most Popular Stock Market Training Academy In Maharashtra – Moonztraders & Services Pvt. Ltd.

– Most Popular Female Business Icon In Maharashtra – Image Mantra

– Best Beauty Makeup Artist In Mumbai – Embellish Salon Skin Hair Makeup Academy

– Most Creative Interior & Exterior Modular Concept Designing Company In Maharashtra – Narayani Group

– Most Trusted & Leading Financial Services Provider In Maharashtra – Vishwast Digital Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd

– Most Popular Chemical Raw Material Import & Export Company In Maharashtra – Zeotrope Chemical Corporation

– Most Trending Designer Clothing & Accessories Boutique In Kalyan – S.S. Saaj

-Most Creative Pottery Brand In Maharashtra – Pottery Den

– Most Trending Beauty Salon & Education Institute In Pune – Beauty Town Salon & Academy

– Excellence In Skin & Hair Treatment & Beauty Makeup Education – Queen’z Beauty Academy

– Most Popular CNC Machines, Automobile Equipment Manufacturer In Maharashtra – Tech Luster

– Most Emerging Social Worker in Education Field – Sheetal Academy & Swami Foundation

– Most Popular Digital Marketing Company & Coaching Institute in Pune – ISO Digital Marketing Training Institute

– Most Delicious Tea Brand In Maharashtra – Chaha Aani Mi

– Best Makeup Studio in Pune – Kumkum Beauty Salon

– Most Popular Gems & Diamonds Supplier in Maharashtra – Bhamre Gems & Diamond

– Most Creative Web Designer & Best Web Development Coach in Maharashtra – Saleha Shaikh Web Design & Development Studio

– Most Respected Trading Company in Maharashtra – Global Sunshine

– Most Trending Unisex Salon & Outstanding Make-Up Artist Of The Year – SK’s Lounge

– Emerging Women Entrepreneur Of The Year – Swati Shivsharan Manshetti

– One Of The Best Makeover Academy in Pune – Varsha Makeover & Academy

– Most Popular Logistic Company In Maharashtra – Dellcube Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

– Most Outstanding Bridal Makeup Studio in Nashik – Lotus Bridal Studio

– Most Trending Shirts Manufacturer In Maharashtra – Ravan Udyog Samuh

– Best Tattoo Artist & Makeover Academy In Kolhapur – Evershine Salon & Tattoo Academy

– One Of The Leading RO Water Purifiers manufacturers in Maharashtra – Spandan Enterprises

– Most Emerging Women Entrepreneur Of The Year – DENTIQUE – ‘Your Smile Boutique’

– Most Trending Hair Stylist In Maharashtra – The 7s Salon Mall

– A1 Quality Milk Supplier in Solapur – Dyaneshwari Milk

– Most Trusted Paithani Brand in Maharashtra – Navinya’s Handloom

– Most Leading Beauty Academy & Most Creative Make-Up Artist Of The Year – Remake Salon Makeup Education

– Best Professional Makeup Artist In Jalgaon – Sonal Grooming

– Most Emerging Beauty Academy & Beauty Consultant Of The Year – Lucky Beauty Clinic & Academy

– Best Beauty Studio & Best Makeup Artist in Mumbai – Sheetal Beauty Parlour

– Excellence in Women Empowerment & Women’s Rights Awareness Programme – Inkalab Seva Samiti

– Multitasking Business Personality Of The Year – Siddhanath Group Of Business

– Superlative Women Entrepreneur Of The Year – Chitralekha Arjun Kadam

– Most Popular Tattoo Studio & Tattoo Academy in Pune – Dreamlife Arts Tattoo Studio

– Most Trusted Jewellers in Maharashtra – Shwetambari Jewellers

– Most Trending Beauty, Skin & Hair Services Provider In Pune – Lotus Beauty Salon & Makeup Studio

– Most Outstanding Clothing Outlet in Pune – Manava Collection

– Most Popular Anchor In Pune – Event Anchor

– Most Trusted Interior Designing Company in Maharashtra – Ss Interior Design & Landscape

– Most Popular Celebrity Makeup Artist in Maharashtra – Make Over Manali

– Best Beauty Courses Institute In Maharashtra – Beauty Look Institute

– Most Outstanding Makeup Artist & Makeup Academy in Shirdi – Ashwini’s Makeup Studio & Academy

– Best Devotional, Religious, Spiritual Products Trading & Manufacturing Brand – Padmdeep Products Pvt. Ltd.

– Most Leading Entrepreneur Of The Year – Jai Telecom & Jai Electronics

– Most Popular Agarbatti Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra – JK Group Of Companies

– Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year – Vip Wallet App

– Most Popular Makeup Artist In Pune – Priya’s Beauty & Salon

– Most Trusted Banking Services Provider In Maharashtra – Janta Sahakar Urban Co-Operative Credit Society

– Most Trusted Dairy Farm In Nashik – Ekta Dairy Farm

– Most Trusted Share Market Institute & Advisory In Maharashtra – Trading Capital

– Most Popular Restaurant In Nashik – Hotel Tadka Twist

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor