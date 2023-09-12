Reviving Dreams: A Tale of Transformation for Swaminarayan Vidyalaya

“The profound positive impact of Yuva Unstoppable’s school transformation efforts have impacted the lives of countless children.”

New Delhi (India), September 12: In the heart of the village of Manipura, Viramgam Taluka, Ahmedabad district, stands Swaminarayan Vidyalaya, a school that had weathered the storms of time for 54 years. Despite its history, the school is marred with dilapidated infrastructure, crumbing ceilings and dwindling attendance. But in 2019, the winds of change began to blow when Mr. Mahendra Purohit took the helm as the new principal.

With a broken façade and hazardous conditions unfit for the education of young minds, Mr Purohit had walked into a grim situation. ‘Our school had become a place where studying had become a challenge, and parents were increasingly reluctant to send their children into such an environment. We faced the looming threat of closure due to low enrolment’’ describes the Principal, who, even in times of despair, never gave up hope.

In spite of facing several rejections from local companies and government schemes for financial aid, a glimmer of hope emerged when Yuva Unstoppable, an organization committed to transforming educational landscapes, came into the picture. Within just three months, the trajectory of the school began to shift. We recognised the urgent need for refurbishment, swiftly mobilized resources and found a generous donor who shared our vision. Our aim is transformation in schools beyond brick and mortar. We want these spaces to become safe & cheerful environments for children to learn, grow and become responsible and contributing adults,’ says Amitabh Shah, Founder – Yuva Unstoppable.

Yuva Unstoppable immediately recognised that Swaminarayan Vidyalaya was not just a school; it was the educational lifeline for children from ten surrounding villages. For girls in grades IX and X, attending school required walking 10-kilometer journeys, a sacrifice that many parents deemed too great. The result was rising dropout rates and dashed dreams. Yuva Unstoppable’s intervention, however, acted as a lifeline for these students and the school.

‘In the current academic year, we have welcomed 101 students, with 52 of them being girls. The provision for the smallest of facilities from Yuva Unstoppable, such as new benches, blackboards, and revitalized classrooms with educational paintings, has created an environment that is conducive to learning. Suddenly, my team’s focus has shifted from just keeping the school operational to fostering a thriving educational atmosphere for our children’ – Mahendra Purohit, Principal – Swaminarayan Vidyalaya

The impact of the interventions of the School Transformation Program of Yuva Unstoppable is multifold – teachers, once disheartened, were reinvigorated by the changes. Students who had once struggled to find motivation now walked into a school that exuded security and comfort. The introduction of smart classrooms elevated the learning experience, making education not just accessible but engaging. This resulted in the school now drawing children from nearby villages – first-generation learners who now look at this as a beacon of hope.

One example that encapsulates the transformation is that of a student currently in Standard X, who now aims to complete high school and has also expressed her aspirations to continue

Studying in grades XI and XII in the same school. This shift in attitude has symbolized the profound impact that an improved learning environment can have on young minds.

The one constant, through the success stories and the dreams, has been the Principal – Mr. Purohit. His dedication of 16 years of service to shaping the future of these children has been remarkable and humbling. Hailing from the same village, he understands the struggles first-hand and is deeply moved by the hardships the students face. His resilience is a testament to the power of perseverance and compassion.

In the face of adversity, people like Mr Purohit and organisations like Yuva Unstoppable exemplify an unyielding spirit. ‘We at Yuva Unstoppable want to demonstrate that with partners like Mr. Purohit, we do not merely seek change; we become agents of it driven with compassion and purpose. Education is a vehicle for empowerment and transformation and that true change is possible, and dreams do come true,’ says Amitabh Shah.

As we celebrate this story, let it inspire us to look beyond society’s adversities and work together in collaboration to create an atmosphere where children are nurtured and their true potential is unleashed. Embark upon this journey with Yuva Unstoppable – where the path may be demanding, but the impact is immeasurable.

