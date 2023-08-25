Revolutionary Initiative "Utkarsh Saarthi" Launched for Student Welfare: College Students to Prepare for Competitive Exams Alongside Degree

PNN

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 25: Utkarsh Classes, a leading Education company in India, has initiated a groundbreaking program known as "Utkarsh Saarthi" aimed at revolutionizing student welfare. This innovative initiative allows college students to simultaneously pursue their degree programs while preparing for competitive exams. The program has been officially launched across 14 districts in Rajasthan and is set to expand to other states.

Under the "Utkarsh Saarthi" program, college students will have the unique opportunity to receive a comprehensive education through a hybrid model, featuring live online classes conducted by renowned subject experts. The primary focus of the program is to provide excellent preparation for competitive exams such as the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and various other competitive examinations.

This initiative has led to the establishment of Utkarsh Saarthi centers in 14 districts of Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Churu, Suratgarh, Dausa, Pratapgarh, Gangapur City, Dungarpur, Bharunda, Didwana, Pipad City, and Bilada. Furthermore, Utkarsh Classes plans to expand the program to other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, in the near future.

Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, Founder & CEO of Utkarsh Classes, commented on the program's launch, stating, "The Utkarsh Saarthi program marks a historic beginning for student welfare. During the initial phase, college students will be expertly prepared for competitive exams like RAS and SSC alongside their regular academic studies. This initiative not only alleviates the financial burden on parents associated with dummy admissions and sending children away from home but also ensures that students are well-prepared for future competitions as they complete their degrees."

He further added that “Utkarsh Saarthi will provide enrolled students access to selected courses through live online classes held in smart classrooms. Additionally, the program will make online course content available to the enrolled students through the Utkarsh app also. Experienced teachers will deliver lectures, offer high-quality study materials, and provide test papers based on the latest examination patterns. Students will have the opportunity to experience an environment similar to offline classes while staying alongside their fellow students in college. The program will maintain records of daily attendance to ensure students' consistent engagement throughout the course.”

UTKARSH Classes Pvt. Ltd, India's leading education company, aims to provide quality and affordable education to young minds for various competitive examinations. While the Utkarsh Smart Learning App, was launched in November 2018, Utkarsh Classes is a pioneer in the industry, founded by Dr Nirmal Gehlot in 2002. The company has a hybrid model and offers Learning courses, in both online and offline modes, for various Central & State government recruitment examinations, all-India Competitive Exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, CLAT, and school education courses for Classes 6th to 12th, for CBSE & 8 other state boards. They specialize in competitive examinations and are the most significant player in all-India and state-level government tests like IAS, Banking, SSC, Defense Services, State PSCs, Teaching Exams, etc. The company has corporate offices in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Prayagraj and Indore. The offline centres for classroom programs are presently in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Prayagraj & Indore.

