Revolutionising Practicing Medicine in India - linkedcare launches its platform in India

New Delhi [India], May 6 (/NewsReach): linkedcare.com, the revolutionary new platform for medical doctors, developed by experts in India and Europe is now available for use in India. With its state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly interface, linkedcare.com is the perfect platform for doctors in India who want to manage their practice more efficiently and connect with patients.

Medical doctors in India can simplify their practice management tasks by signing up for linkedcare.com. This platform offers various tools such as appointment scheduling, electronic medical records, electronic prescriptions, and more, to streamline their workflow. In addition to this, linkedcare.com enables doctors to connect with their patients in real-time using secure messaging and video conferencing tools. With access to the most comprehensive database of approved allopathic medication in India, doctors can easily find the right medication for their patients and classify health conditions according to the latest ICD-11 standards. This ensures accurate diagnoses and optimal patient care. The platform also allows doctors to print or send prescriptions to patients, making it easier for them to obtain necessary medications. With intuitive scheduling tools, doctors can manage their agenda even if they are practicing in multiple locations, while patients can schedule appointments online, reducing administrative workload and saving time. Furthermore, linkedcare.com provides access to a wealth of clinical resources and patient education materials, all in one place.

linkedcare.com is committed to making it easy for doctors in India to provide the highest quality of care to their patients, without sacrificing their own work-life balance. That's why the platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, with features that help doctors work more efficiently and effectively Said Hans Erhard Reiter the founder of linkedcare India.

It's important to note that linkedcare.com does not commercially intermediate between doctors and patients, and does not take a percentage of the revenue that doctors receive from their patients. The platform is designed solely to help doctors connect with patients and manage their practice.

Patients, in turn, have access to their doctors and their health information via their own web portal, mylinkedcare.in. Here, patients can access all relevant information like prescriptions, booked consultations, and more. Patients will also receive reminders when it's time to take their medication, ensuring they stay on track with their treatment plan.

Whether you're a primary care physician, a specialist, or a healthcare provider in any other field, linkedcare.com is the ideal platform for everyone.

linkedcare already had close to 40 per cent of practicing private doctors registered in Portugal and is hoping to revolutionizing the way medicine is practiced in India.

Contact:

Abhinav Sharma -

Shweta Sharaf

shwetasaraf4@gmail.com

+91 97110 00222, +91 98703 05022

This story has been provided by NewsReach. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsReach)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor