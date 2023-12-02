PNN

New Delhi [India], December 2: In the ever-evolving realm of social media and interactive technologies, the landscape for content creation and sharing undergoes constant transformation. Navigating through a multitude of standalone and integrated services, the persistence of common features continues to shape virtual communities and networks. Recent inquiries into the English-speaking skills of Delhi Police officers on social media platforms shed light on the multifaceted nature of social media's impact.

YouTube, a dynamic social media platform, emerges as an invaluable educational tool with a role extending beyond mere entertainment. It serves as a crucial facilitator of diverse learning opportunities, offering visual experiences that enhance comprehension and flexible access tailored to individual learning paces. Sartaz, through his YouTube channel "Sartaz Classes," exemplifies the transformative potential of digital education. Hailing from Delhi and educated in a government school, Sartaz's journey reflects dedication in overcoming educational challenges. His mission to teach English to Hindi-speaking students has garnered him a substantial following of 27.8 lakh subscribers over YouTube channel and 40 lakh+ followers across various social media platforms.

In the contemporary landscape, online platforms have become hubs for learning, covering a spectrum from academics to various skills such as cooking, singing, and coding. Sartaz Ahmad's story serves as an illustration of the symbiotic relationship between content creators and eager learners. As a content creator on Sartaz Classes, he not only imparts language skills but also emphasizes the importance of English in personal and professional development.

Beyond being a digital educator, Sartaz's impact extends beyond the virtual realm. With over 28 lakh+ children benefiting from his free YouTube tutorials, his accolades, including the silver award in 2020 and the gold award in 2021, attest to his influence. Sartaz Classes stands as India's premier channel with the highest membership, showcasing the transformative potential of personalized digital education. Sartaz Ahmad's written work, a bestselling book on Amazon, leaves an indelible mark on the educational landscape, immersing countless children in the pages of his literary creation and opening up new possibilities. His journey from a government school in Delhi to a digital education pioneer underscores the profound impact of personalized online learning in shaping lives and futures.

