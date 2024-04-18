Revvity Signals to Host NEXUS India 2024 User Conference to Drive Knowledge Sharing and Innovation

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: Revvity Signals Software, Inc., the software and informatics division of Revvity which is a leading provider of solutions for the health science sector, is excited to announce the upcoming NEXUS India 2024 User Conference. Scheduled to take place on 18th April, NEXUS India 2024 is the third event in the series and promises to continue to be an engaging platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation. This event marks a significant milestone as it joins its global program, building on the success of similar conferences hosted in the US and EMEA over the past decade.

NEXUS India 2024 has been designed with the theme of "Sharing Knowledge, Shaping Tomorrow." The event brings together members of Revvity Signals' user community to share their experiences, best practices, and future aspirations with the company's solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with product experts and network with peers, uncover new functionalities, and hear real-world best practices and use cases.

"We are thrilled to host NEXUS India 2024, our flagship User Conference," said Kapil Aggarwal, Director India, Revvity Signals. "This year's event is particularly significant as we are excited to reconnect with our user community and facilitate meaningful discussions on how we can continue to drive innovation and digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries."

Key highlights of NEXUS India 2024 include:

* Industry Keynote Address: Mr. Atanu Roy, President and Group CIO at PI Industries Ltd, will deliver the industry keynote address. With extensive experience in digital transformation across leading organizations, Mr. Roy will speak on collaboration platforms and their role in Research and Development.

* Best Practices Sessions: Tushar Zade, CIO at Aurigene Pharma, and Vinod Honmute, R&D Excellence Lead at Aarti Industries, will share best practices and insights from their respective organizations.

* Panel Discussions: Two panel discussions will be held on key topics in the R&D industry: "Addressing Challenges in the Lab of the Future" and "The Role of AI in Digital Transformation." Distinguished panelists from companies such as SRF, Sai Lifesciences, Scitara, Synvision Chem, Cipla, NCL-CSIR, and Aurigene Pharma will share their perspectives and expertise.

Event Details

Date - April 18, 2024

Time Event - 9:00am (+0530)

Location - JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, IA Project Rd, Navpada, Vile Parle East, Vile Parle, Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099, India

"We believe that NEXUS India 2024 will serve as a catalyst for driving collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing within the industry," added Kapil Aggarwal. "We look forward to engaging with our user community and charting a course for the future of R&D in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries."

For more details, please visit https://info.revvity.com/NEXUS-India-2024-User-Conference-Registration

About Revvity Signals

Revvity Signals is a leading provider of scientific software solutions across a spectrum of industries including Pharma and Biotech, Specialty & Agro-Chemicals, Energy & Petrochemicals, Flavors & Fragrances, Food & Beverage and Electronics. Our future-proof technology enables investigators in Life Sciences to capture and analyze their data from initial research and development of their therapeutics, through biomarker discovery & patient stratifications and ultimately live tracking of their clinical trials.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor