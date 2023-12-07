Rey Cera Creation to unveil India's largest 60x120 cm GVT plant in Morbi

PNN

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], December 7: Rey Cera Creation, a leading manufacturer and exporter in the ceramic industry, is set to mark a significant milestone with the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Morbi next month.

With an annual capacity of 9.3 million square metre, the new plant will be the largest manufacturing facility for 60x120 cm glazed vitrified tiles in the entire country. Featuring cutting-edge technology and machinery sourced from Spain, Italy, and China, it is expected to begin commercial operations by January end.

Rasik Patel, Managing Director, Rey Cera Creation Pvt. Ltd., said, "The new state-of-the-art plant represents our commitment to innovation and excellence. With the latest technology and a focus on making the best products, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the ceramic industry. The plant will not only meet the growing demand for high-quality ceramic products but also position us as a leader in the global market."

Indian glazed vitrified tile products are accepted universally and the 60x120 cm size accounts for the maximum share in the market. With its existing capacity of 5 million square metre per annum, Rey Cera Creation's overall capacity of making tiles of this size will nearly triple to 15 million square metre per annum. The new plant will cater to customers both in India and overseas.

Anand Pandey, CEO, Rey Cera Creation Pvt Ltd., said, "The new plant is a huge milestone for us as a company and also for Morbi, the second biggest ceramic cluster in the world. Morbi is gaining international recognition and is helping India not just compete with China but even surpass it. We are committed to innovating and expanding our offerings and contribute to further strengthening Morbi's position as a global ceramic hub."

Rey Cera Creation is the largest manufacturer of 30x60 cm Vitrified Body High Depth Exterior Cladding in Asia, with a design portfolio featuring over 500 moulds developed and designed indigenously. With the new plant, it will also become the largest manufacturer of 60x120 cm glazed vitrified tiles, featuring a variety of finishes including glossy, matte, and structured.

Reflecting its commitment to innovation, the company has recently introduced the Patented Endmatch ™ products in multiple sizes, catering to Indian and overseas markets. The sizes include 30x60 cm, 60x60 cm, 60x120 cm, 80x160 cm, 120x180 cm, and 120x240 cm. Rey Cera Creation exports its products to more than 70 countries.

