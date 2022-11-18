Rhea Kapoor launches Foxtale's latest product range

One of India's emerging and community-first skincare brands Foxtale launched three of their latest entrants in an unique & immersive event - Wunderlabs, in the presence of new-age motion picture producer and style icon Rhea Kapoor. Themed on a mesmerising and fantasy concept of Science meets Magic, Foxtale's Wunderlab showcased the brands new product range - Hydrating Serum (Keep Calm), Spot Reduction Serum (No Shade) & Eye Gel (Eye Candy). Wunderlab also created a platform that built a thought provoking conversation around the current narrative of skincare, helmed by Foxtale Founder, Romita Mazumdar along with Rhea Kapoor and the real women consumers of Foxtale who shared their unique skincare experiences. The launch event also witnessed the presence of a diverse pool of talented influencers and Foxtale patrons.

Bollywood Film Producer & Style powerhouse Rhea Kapoor shared, "I love associating with brands that are constantly pushing for innovation to be able to reach a place of inclusivity, sustainability and an empowered community. Apart from their product formulations, what I admire about Foxtale is that they are thriving with their vision and unique women centric initiatives of creating a safe space on the foundation of beauty and empowerment and Wunderlab is one such unique initiative by them that i am happy to be a part of. Coming together and creating experiences with like minded individuals and brands is key for me and Foxtale's Wunderlab event has been one such great experience."

Speaking on Foxtale's Wunderlab and its brand new skincare elixir range, Romita Mazumdar, Beauty Entrepreneur & Founder, Foxtale said, "As a person, I am extremely demanding of myself, constantly pushing for more. Foxtale was created with the same enthusiam, posing a difficult question: How do we realistically and mindfully tackle our skin concerns? Foxtale product range, the new and the earlier, tries intently to answer this question for a number of women and men out there. Each time, we have strived to formulate a product that is brown skin inclusive and deals with targeted concerns in an efficacious way. Skincare should be a routine and not a privilege for few and with our affordable, clean and solution driven skincare innovations we have been making that possible. We want skincare to be self-care and it should be straightforward, enjoyable and a useful part of one's daily life."

The one-of-a-kind experience brought the trust-oriented lab trial initiative of Foxtale offline for the very first time wherein the guests experienced the former and the latest product line of the brand first-hand.

Foxtale is a performance-first skincare brand focussed on creating innovative products in the skincare space.

Foxtale's products are made with clean ingredients science-first and result-oriented. Foxtale focuses on understanding their consumers first, thereby they spoke to around 3000+ women across India to understand their relationship with skincare and what they expect from a product, setting a focus to give women what their skin wants. Another perspective that Foxtale emphasized was innovation-led formulations as there are more than 300 skin types in India and the varying levels of heat and humidity across the country lend to unique skin challenges, leading the brand to source the safest and the most efficacious ingredients from across the world and worked with formulators with a proven history of success to create products that have been relevant to every woman across 200 trials over a year.

