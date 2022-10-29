Rhythm Lonavala has expanded its lawn to cater to larger weddings

Rhythm Lonavala has now expanded its lawn area in order to cater for larger weddings.

The resort has also added ramen stations, tapas stations, fusion counters, and molecular gastronomy stations to its cuisine repertoire.

Apart from being one of Maharashtra's most prominent destination wedding spots, it offers a picturesque escape from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

Rhythm is the most popular destination wedding resort and the team is committed to making your special day even more memorable.

They offer a unique blend of luxurious accommodations, event venues that are surrounded by nature, delicious food, and the warmth of Indian hospitality.

Ashish Jatia, Founder, of Rhythm Hospitality, "The concept behind expanding the Lawn area is to cater to larger weddings and to provide the space and comfort to our visitors. The addition to the cuisine is to present our visitors with unique and distinctive cultural cuisine. The idea is to offer our visitors everything they need at that very moment"

Rhythm Lonavala has fantastic wedding venues. They have a variety of outdoor and indoor ceremony settings available. Their Grand Oak Hall & Lawn can accommodate events of more than 500 people indoors and outdoors. The Central Courtyard is ideal for pool parties or poolside ceremonies set amongst a family of trees that are over 90 years old. Rhythm's Cedar Longue makes for the ideal venue for a smaller gathering or a late-night venue where guests can unwind.

They cater to approximately 45 to 50 weddings in a year. Through the years they have gained a tremendous amount of experience in curating and presenting your customized menu with elegance and class. Rhythm provides a luxurious and delectable selection of cuisines such as Rajasthani, Awadhi, Punjabi, Kerala, Udupi, Gujarati, Pan-Asian, Italian, Lebanese, and Mexican amongst many others. They also provide pure Jain meal options to customers who want them.

Rhythm can even offer Spa services such as a foot massage station that can be set up during the sangeet or mehndi functions.

Their dedicated wedding management team guarantees that your flowers, cuisine, and other wedding details are flawless. The resort's many indoor and outdoor locations can accommodate over 300 guests in opulent comfort, allowing all your loved ones to be a part of your dream wedding! You will not have to worry about venue setup with a panel of event providers and decorators. Simply relax and enjoy your custom-designed destination wedding near Mumbai or Pune.

Look no further than Rhythm Lonavala for the ideal Destination Wedding venue if you are looking for resorts near Mumbai or resorts near Pune.

