Prince Pipes pays tribute to the spirit of ‘Make in India’ with an Independence Day video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL), one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions providers, has launched a unique music video for social media. This year’s novel idea revolves around music and musical instruments to highlight the Prince Pipes brand and integrate both with the theme of Independence Day 2023. The video is a sincere tribute to the enterprising spirit within all Indians, the spirit of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The video showcases 3 musicians – a vocalist, a flautist and a percussionist lending their artistry to AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam. The uniqueness of this musical clip lies in the percussion instrument – which is a Prince Pipes product – utilized innovatively to create rhythmic, soulful music.

In the video, the national tricolour is amplified all around – with the lush green environment, the white attire of the musicians and the saffron highlight of the musical instruments – all bring together a wonderful milieu pulsing with patriotic fervor.

Prince Pipes is a homegrown company, completely Indie at heart and values, yet global in views and approach. The Independence Day video is about celebrating Indian heritage both as a company and as a nation while also showcasing the spirit of Make in India by using it’s own product to create music.

Details of the video clip are below: Duration: 180 seconds

*Maa Tujhe Salaam Cover Song Video Credits*

Director – Priyanka Nandanwar

Featuring – Madhuraa Kumbhar, Prasad Padhye, Pranav Haridas

Singer – Madhuraa Kumbhar

Rhythmic Patterns on Prince Pipes – Prasad Padhye, Saurabh Shirke

Music Recreation and Flute – Pranav Haridas

Recorded at – Harmony Studio (Malad)

Sound Engineer, Mixing & Mastering – Vivek Kambli

D.O.P – Dilip Mishra

Camera 1 (Steady) – Arjun Darji

Camera 2 (Gimbal) – Dilip Mishra

Drone – Mehul

BTS – Rahul M.

Editor – Dilip Mishra

Hair – Hemlata Dalvi

Make Up – Sandeep

Location – Barvi Dam, Badlapur

Production house – Krishnakiran productions

Courtesy – Prince Pipes & Fittings.

*Original Song Credits*

Album- Vande Mataram

Song – Maa Tujhe Salaam

Lyrics – Mehboob

Artist – A.R. Rahman

Label- Columbia/SME Records

About the Company:

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) (NSE: PRINCEPIPE I BSE: 542907) is one of India’s largest manufacturers of integrated piping solutions & multi polymers, based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Incorporated in 1987, Prince is one of the fastest-growing companies in the Indian pipes and fittings industry. For over 3 decades, the company has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in four types of polymers – CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, PPR. In August 2020, the Company announced its association with Lubrizol – inventors and largest manufacturers of CPVC compounds worldwide, headquartered in the United States. Next came the launch of Prince Flowguard Plus CPVC plumbing systems. In January 2023, the company was included in Business Today’s 500 Most Valuable Companies list.

With a network of more than 1,500 distributors, PPFL is steadily increasing its pan-India distributor base to ensure stronger customer proximity and respond faster to their needs. Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited has 7 state–of–the–art manufacturing units located across the country at Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Athal (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Jobner (Rajasthan) and Sangareddy (Telangana).

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor