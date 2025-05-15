Rikhav Securities Closes FY25 with INR 24 Cr Consolidated Net Profit

New Delhi [India], May 15: Rikhav Securities Limited, (BSE – RIKHAV | 544340), one of the leading diversified stock market services providers has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY25

• Total Income of ₹ 327.77 Cr

• EBITDA of ₹ 34.50 Cr

• EBITDA Margin of 10.53%

• Net Profit of ₹ 23.67 Cr

• Net Profit Margin of 7.22%%

• EPS of ₹ 7.51

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Hitesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rikhav Securities Limited said, “This financial year marks an important milestone as our first full year post-listing. While the second half posed challenges due to a sharp correction in midcap and SME stocks, and reduced derivative volumes following regulatory changes by SEBI, we remained focused on long-term value creation and operational discipline.

During the year, we also undertook a strategic reclassification of certain equity investments from Non-Current Investments to Stock-in-Trade, aligning with our shift toward active trading. As a result of this change, a non-cash fair valuation loss of ₹33.88 Cr was recognized in the Profit & Loss account as of 31st March 2025, which had a material impact on our reported profitability.

Despite these short-term pressures, we remain optimistic about market recovery and India's growing appeal as a global investment destination. Backed by a strong client base, two decades of industry experience, and a technology-driven approach, we are confident in our ability to navigate challenges and drive sustainable growth.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor