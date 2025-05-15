Rikhav Securities Closes FY25 with INR 24 Cr Consolidated Net Profit

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 15: Rikhav Securities Limited, (BSE - RIKHAV | 544340), one of the leading diversified stock market services providers has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY25

* Total Income of Rs 327.77 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 34.50 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 10.53%

* Net Profit of Rs 23.67 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 7.22%%

* EPS of Rs 7.51

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Hitesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rikhav Securities Limited said, "This financial year marks an important milestone as our first full year post-listing. While the second half posed challenges due to a sharp correction in midcap and SME stocks, and reduced derivative volumes following regulatory changes by SEBI, we remained focused on long-term value creation and operational discipline.

During the year, we also undertook a strategic reclassification of certain equity investments from Non-Current Investments to Stock-in-Trade, aligning with our shift toward active trading. As a result of this change, a non-cash fair valuation loss of Rs33.88 Cr was recognized in the Profit & Loss account as of 31st March 2025, which had a material impact on our reported profitability.

Despite these short-term pressures, we remain optimistic about market recovery and India's growing appeal as a global investment destination. Backed by a strong client base, two decades of industry experience, and a technology-driven approach, we are confident in our ability to navigate challenges and drive sustainable growth."

