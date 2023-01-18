Rise Of The Meme Coins - Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Bonk, As Big Eyes Raises A Staggering USD 16 Million

In the cryptocurrency world, meme coins have become very popular indeed. In fact, suddenly it's raining cats and dogs. So how does the new cat-themed Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stack up against two dog-themed tokens, Dogecoin and Bonk?

Big Eyes Coin - Offering a 200 per cent Launch BonusEveryone is talking about cat-themed Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Big Eyes is a meme coin that is quickly breaking records and about to debut on the Ethereum platform, aiming to give clients practical utilities and add value to user experience with its built-in DeFi function. Big Eyes Coin has already raised more than USD 16 million in its presale, and the next stage of its presale means an immediate launch if a further USD 12 million is raised by the end of January.

Big Eyes Coin is attracting no limit of NFT community members into DeFi with its plethora of exciting offers. Experts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts are predicting the meme coin will soar once launched. Big Eyes Coin is a project that aims to end the arguably tedious dog-themed narrative, by opting for a cute cat theme.

The BIG token's presale is ongoing and the coin is aspiring to provide customers with meme coin functionalities that they will not find elsewhere. The presale allows smaller investors to grab the token at a discount and then have the chance to resell it at a premium price after launch. With the project currently in its ninth stage of the presale, the token has already managed to raise an incredible USD 16 million. If its rapid growth pace is any indication of success then time is of the essence. This cat is going places.

With the announcement of a new offer titled 'Launch Bonanza', excitement is growing by the minute. If you use the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200, you will receive a huge 200 per cent bonus, speeding up the Big Eyes launch. Big Eyes Coin will immediately launch if a further USD 12 million is raised by the end of January.

Bonk - Solana's Faithful Hound

Bonk (BONK) is a dog-themed NFT collection by Solana, which generated a lot of buzz post-launch. Once debuted, BONK sold 15,000 of the tokenized profile pictures (PFPs) in a few hours.

Solana's recent growth might well be due to Bonk. This meme coin has made a big impact on the Solana proof-of-history protocol and the cryptocurrency markets more generally. As the first dog token in the Solana system, Bonk has generated its own faithful community and is following an ambitious agenda as the next big Shiba Inu rival.

Dogecoin - Let Off the Leash by Elon MuskDogecoin (DOGE) first entered the scene as a satirical take on cryptocurrencies, however, when its market capitalisation reached a massive USD 84 billion, celebrities began to take notice. After building a loyal community and gaining supporters such as Elon Musk, Dogecoin was sure to succeed.

Dogecoin is known for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Widely recognized as the meme coin that won Elon Musk's approval. Was Dogecoin's success based solely on an Elon Musk tweet dated back to 2019? It certainly made a big difference.

The Dogecoin and Elon Musk link remains unbroken, with every new mention of the coin by Musk skyrocketing its value.

Although somewhat struggling recently, Dogecoin can still reap the Musk benefits and become more profitable in time.

It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, but right now it looks as though Big Eyes Coin could be the cat that gets the cream. That 200 per cent launch bonus looks set to make a huge difference.

