Rising middle class, strong economy to drive tourism boom in country: Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Tourism in India is set to grow at over 20 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat optimistically said on Friday, as he highlighted the country's growing economy, overall infrastructure, and rising middle-class population.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the FICCI's 98th AGM here in the national capital, the Union Minister said, "I am sure that tourism in India is going to grow by more than 20 per cent CAGR annually."

"With growing economy, Indian middle class' size increased, which subsequently leveraged the tourism sector. Exempting income tax up to Rs 12 lakh for individuals also supported tourism," the Minister added.

He also congratulated the people of Ahmedabad and the country as a whole for receiving the hosting rights for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"I believe with this big event, India's tourism potential will rise further till 2030, and also beyond. That is going to create a multiplier effect," Minister Shekhawat said.

Asked what particular initiatives the government has taken to make India a global tourism hub, the Minister said in tourism, there is nothing called individual initiative, indicating it's the collective efforts.

"The infrastructure we created boosted and leveraged tourism in a big way. The initiatives taken by the Modi government to boost our economy also transformed our tourism sector," he noted.

All initiatives that the government take ultimately benefit the people at large, boost the economy, and raise disposable income, he said. "All these factors act as a booster dose for our tourism sector," he said.

On the occasion, he also noted that the infrastructure status has been announced for 50 destinations.

"Infrastructure status has been announced for 50 destinations, and apart from those 50 destinations, any destination in the country which has less than 1 million population. So, there are only 30-40 odd cities in the country which have above 1 million population. So practically, infrastructure status has been given across the country," he noted.

Speaking from the dais earlier, he said the industry will drive the true transformation of tourism.

"India needs bold private investment to reimagine hospitality models, develop innovative experiential tourism products, establish globally benchmarked service excellence, and build strong community linkages. The government has created an enabling environment; now it is the industry's moment to lead, shape, and elevate India's tourism brand globally," the minister said.

