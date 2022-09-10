Ritika Gulatis first music album Hukum, song out now

September 10: Ritika was, from an early age, interested in making her mark as a model and actress. She pursued her goal with a lot of conviction and was well supported by her family. She started in 2012 by taking part in the Miss Delhi competition and got early recognition. She fought all odds coming from a middle-class background and shifted to Mumbai to achieve her dreams.

As she had no background or contacts in Bollywood, she struggled a lot but never gave up on her dreams. She was very clear about her principles and never compromised on any parameter. One of her main mottos is that – slow & steady wins the race. She is very selective in her roles and is in no hurry. She believes in delivering quality & not quantity. As a consequence, she bagged leading roles in a couple of movies. Unfortunately, only one movie saw a box office release, and she was appreciated for her acting skills.

As she loves music and dancing, she shifted gears to music videos & albums. Her first music album, where she was the lead actress, called “Hukum”, a song out now. Check Out Video: https://youtu.be/AVGvkWUWk-E

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor