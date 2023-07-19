RJ Meeit carves a niche as an anchor with proficiency with all kind of events, including government, corporate, public and personal events

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 19: RJ Meeit, a highly acclaimed radio jockey and anchor hailing from Surat, has carved a niche for himself in the city’s vibrant event industry. His talent and professionalism have earned him widespread recognition in the field and with an impressive track record of hosting thousands of shows over the past 13 years, he has become a household name.

One of the highlights of RJ Meeit’s career was when he had the privilege of hosting the closing ceremony of the 36th National Games last year in the presence of distinguished guests including Vice President Of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and 17th Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla.

RJ Meeit has showcased his unmatched prowess in efficiently managing large-scale events. A testament to his expertise was the successful grand state-level celebration of International Yoga Day at Surat’s iconic Y Junction. The momentous event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 1.5 lakh people, setting a new Guinness Book of World Records for Surat and Gujarat. Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP President Shri CR Paatil, and Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi were among the prominent representatives who graced the occasion.

Commenting on his achievements, RJ Meeit said, “I am deeply honoured to be a part of incredible events that bring joy and unity to people. Hosting the closing ceremony of the National Games and the International Yoga Day celebration were exhilarating experiences. It is my effort to provide the best entertainment and create memorable experiences for everyone involved.”

Most recently, RJ Meeit anchored the national-level program of the PM Mitra Park MoU signing ceremony for the Govt. of Gujarat & Govt. of India before a galaxy of leaders including Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers Shri Piyush Goyal and Smt Darshanaben Jardosh, Gujarat BJP President and Navsari MP Shri CR Paatil, state ministers Shri Kanubhai Desai, Shri Balvantsinh Rajput, Shri Harsh Sanghavi and Shri Mukesh Patel, Mayor Smt Hemaliben Boghawala and senior bureaucrats from the union and state government. His fluency in both Gujarati and Hindi languages enabled him to flawlessly anchor the event, showcasing his versatility as an anchor.

RJ Meeit excels in adhering to protocols and seamlessly adapting to last-minute changes during official programmes. In addition to his firm grasp of multiple languages, what also differentiates him is that he diligently researches and verifies information related to the programme to ensure its smooth conduct, establishing him as a trusted anchor.

In addition to government events, RJ Meeit’s versatility shines through in his ability to host a range of events, including corporate events, family functions, social programmes, marathons, cyclothons, skateathon, saree walkathons, and more. His unique hosting style adds an extra touch of charm and entertainment to every occasion.

