Rocketize Token: The Next Meme Coin with the Potential of 100x Gain, preparing to compete with Chainlink and Tezos

Many people buy meme tokens modeled after famous jokes or memes. Those jokes and memes regularly circulate on social networking sites. Dogecoin was the first of its kind.

Its popularity encouraged developers to launch more such tokens, and Shiba Inu emerged as a DOGE Killer. These tokens have gained immense popularity worldwide, but they are notoriously volatile.

People did receive good returns in the past, but now they are looking for more reliable alternatives. The is emerging as a more reliable community token. It may become a top-performing asset along with Chainlink (LINK) and Tezos (XTZ).

Rocketize: Launching an Ultimate Meme Token That May Generate Immense Wealth for the Community

Rocketize is a Binance Smart Chain-based project powered by the JATO Token to revolutionize the meme coin space. Token holders will gain half the transaction fees, and the rest will be burned. Yes, it is deflationary, and its value will increase as the number of tokens reduce.

Being an open-source community project, Rocketize is developed by volunteers. They are collaborating to create a platform that transfers profits to the community. The Atomic Nation will manage this platform. There is no developer wallet, so that the community will govern this platform.

Rocketize Token Aims to become a household name

Rocketize Token majorly relies on its community to achieve major milestones. It will promote the benefits of the Binance Smart Chain to draw more people to this network. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is new, and the JATO Token can develop it into a huge ecosystem. It can benefit the BSC network and the DeFi ecosystem by attracting more investors.

The Atomic Nation Community will propel this platform forward by using this platform's features for value transfer. The community will thrive as more talented users join this platform. They will govern this platform by proposing and carrying out beneficial changes.

Special NFT minting events are Coming up soon

Non-fungible tokens can become costly digital assets. The Rocketize platform will organize events to produce new NFTs. The native community will form ROCKMint, using Web 3.0 dApps to produce and collect NFTs.

It will allow users to turn unique memes into NFTs and trade them on the BSC Network. Community members will make a profit by trading their NFTs. Other users will gain a portion of the transaction fee charged on NFT trades. Thus, all JATO Token holders will gain profit.

How to buy the JATO Token?

You can buy the JATO Token in presale. Follow the steps outlined below to purchase this token.

Visit Rocketize Token's official website and click on the "Enter Presale" option.

Enter all the required details and select the cryptocurrency you want to swap to buy JATO Tokens.

Create your Rocketize Token account, and select the number of coins you want.

Complete the purchase, and you will get JATO Tokens as the presale concludes.

The JATO Token is selling out fast in the Stage-3 presale phase. You can get an 8 per cent presale bonus by swapping Ethereum tokens, a 12 per cent Bonus by swapping BNB Tokens, and a 12 per cent bonus by swapping USDT TRC-20 tokens. You still have a chance to earn a 4 per cent stage-3 presale bonus if you buy within 15 minutes of signup.

Chainlink: Facilitating a Secure Connection Between Off-chain APIs and Data Decentralized Networks

Bringing external data to blockchain technology-based applications and platforms is tough, but Chainlink has created decentralized oracle networks to enable secure inputs, outputs, and computations. This network links two distinct networks and facilitates the flow of information between both networks. Users can use this platform to link APIs to blockchains. Chainlink has served many users and proven its reliable, secure, and flexible services.

The LINK Token is a native cryptocurrency used for paying transaction fees, accessing advanced tools, governance and staking. Chainlink is dominating in terms of value held by blockchain oracles. It alone has 45 per cent, whereas other blockchain oracles are losing value. All blockchain oracles hold USD 25.612 billion, and Chainlink alone accounts for 45 per cent of the total value.

Tezos: A Security-focused Blockchain Network Built to Evolve with Time

Tezos is building the future of the internet by providing a decentralized network for a direct and frictionless interface. It provides interaction and seamless value exchange without involving any intermediary. The Tezos platform is paddling a truly user-governed network built to serve all users.

The XTZ Token is Tezos's native utility token. It has become one of the most valuable crypto assets, and users need it for transaction fees, governance, and staking. The XTZ Token has moved towards positive dynamics. As bulls take control of the market, the token's value increases. It may maintain positive growth and benefit many investors.

