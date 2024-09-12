Rocking Deals Circular Economy Announces the Incorporation of New Subsidiary, Sustainquest Private Limited

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Rocking Deals Circular Economy Limited (RDCEL) (NSE Code - ROCKINGDCE), one of the prominent forces in the B2B and B2C re-commerce sector, specializing in facilitating the bulk trading of excess and open-box inventory alongside offering refurbished products, is pleased to announce the incorporation of its new subsidiary, Sustainquest Private Limited (SQPL). RDCEL owns 58 per cent in the Company while 42 per cent is held by UTC Digital Technologies Private Limited (DIGI2L).

Sustainquest Private Limited will specialize in the wholesale of preowned goods from leading brands, utilizing DIGI2L's advanced digital platform to optimize operations. As the technology partner for major brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and Croma, DIGI2L will streamline trade-ins and support Sustainquest's high-quality refurbishment of preowned white goods. Sustainquest aims to deliver innovative digital solutions for managing consumer durables, appliances, and electronics, meeting the growing demand for sustainable, affordable products.

The incorporation of Sustainquest Private Limited aligns with RDCEL's strategy to diversify and expand its business operations by entering the preowned products market. By focusing on innovative digital products and services, RDCEL aims to become a more agile and diversified company, capturing new opportunities in the digital marketplace. This new subsidiary will enhance RDCEL's capabilities, broaden its offerings, and reach a wider customer base, all while advancing the company's commitment to sustainability and circular economy principles.

