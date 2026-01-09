Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6:The same school that shaped Rohit Sharma continues to nurture cricketing excellence across generations. Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS), recognised by many parents as the Best ICSE School in Mumbai and a reputed international school in Mumbai, has long been recognised as a cradle of Indian cricketing talent. Today, SVIS is not only strengthening its legacy in men's cricket but is also actively promoting women's cricket, with a clear vision to nurture the next generation of female cricketing legends alongside future stars of the men's game.Over the decades, SVIS has produced some of India's most accomplished cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Harmeet Singh, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi—a legacy that reflects the school's deep-rooted commitment to sporting excellence alongside academic growth.

SVIS's contribution to Mumbai cricket is both historic and ongoing. An extraordinary 98 players from SVIS have represented the Mumbai State Team across different age groups, a testament to the school's robust grassroots development programme. Among them, Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, and Harmeet Singh have gone on to represent India at the international level. Siddhesh Lad has played for India A and remains a stalwart of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy side, while Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar, and Aatif Attarwala have represented Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, One-Day, and T20 formats. Rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi has further elevated the SVIS legacy with appearances in the IPL and for India Under-19, signalling the strength of the school's current talent pipeline.

To further strengthen this cricketing tradition, SVIS has recently developed a large, state-of-the-art sports ground within its campus, enabling year-round training for aspiring cricketers. The facility supports structured practice sessions, advanced fitness routines, and long-term coaching programmes designed to prepare students for competitive cricket at district, state, and national levels.

Cricket training at SVIS is conducted under the expert guidance of Dinesh Lad, one of India's most respected cricket coaches. Known for shaping some of the country's finest batting talents, his mentorship at SVIS focuses not only on technical excellence but also on discipline, mental strength, resilience, and sportsmanship—qualities essential for success at the highest level of the game.

Understanding the demands of competitive sport, SVIS also provides a dedicated bus facility for student cricketers, ensuring safe, reliable, and timely travel for training sessions. This support structure allows young athletes to balance rigorous academic schedules with professional-level cricket training, without compromise.

With its rich legacy, proven record of producing elite cricketers, world-class infrastructure, expert coaching, and a progressive focus on both men's and women's cricket, SVIS continues to play a defining role in shaping the future of Indian cricket. By nurturing talent with vision and discipline, the school remains committed to empowering students to pursue excellence—both on the field and beyond it.

