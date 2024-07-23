ROHL Reimagines the Traditional Hotel Rewards Program with 'Regenta Rewards'

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23: Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. (ROHL), India's fast growing hospitality group with over 100 hotels nationwide, has reimagined its loyalty program with the launch of 'Regenta Rewards" to reward its loyal guests continuously and instantly.

ROHL group operates over 80+ Regenta hotels across different categories of hotels, with Regenta becoming the vehicle of growth across the country. Regenta Rewards will form the umbrella loyalty platform bringing together the 100+ hotels across the group today, and the new hotels planned for the year.

The loyalty program merges the erstwhile bookers program with the customer loyalty, where guests can earn points across stays, F&B and experiences within the group. Guests may redeem their points across the group but also across a massive, curated rewards store, with retail partners, travel and other experience providers. The program is Beta launched with 2 tiers today - Discoverer and Explorer. Both offer a simplistic cash back themed points system that is easily understood by the customer. Some key benefits include complimentary breakfasts, thrilling F&B offers, free experiences & event inclusions, early check-ins and late check-outs and complimentary alcohol for some. A freemium model with high levels of payback is in the works and will be launched in the next few months.

Speaking about the launch of the program, Arjun Baljee, President, ROHL said, "We are delighted to launch our game changing loyalty program, where the focus is on building a rewarding platform for our guests. Our program is designed with utmost simplicity with the hope that they will be able to earn and burn their points seamlessly where they want, when they want in a fun, gamified manner. This is the Beta launch of our platform, with technology integrations and member-only benefits being rolled out across the system. The best is yet to come."

The program is open to all individuals aged 18 years and above as of now, with a kids program in the works. Anyone can register at regentarewards.com or upon visiting any ROHL outpost and scanning one of the many QR codes.

For pre-launch sign up head to: www.regentarewards.com.

