Rolling Loud Comes To Thailand: Appoints Mr. Tanwar as First Ever Representative For India and UAE

New Delhi (India), March 22: The Rolling Loud, one of the biggest and well-known music festivals around the world, is ready to set its foot in the beautiful country of Thailand. The festival which is going to be held from 13th to 15th April, 2023 in Pattaya has a line-up of over 60 artists including some of the iconic names in the music industry like Cardi B, Travis Scott and Chris Brown.

Vinay Singh Tanwar, the owner of LRT events, has been appointed as their first ever representative for India and UAE. Along with being an entrepreneur, Tanwar is also a young International attorney who specializes in negotiations and arbitrations and has received his training from Switzerland.

‘’After the great success in the USA and Europe, Rolling Loud which is the world’s largest hip-hop festival is all set to expand to Asia and we can’t wait to bring its amazing energy to the people here while showcasing the best of the International and local rap scenes’’ says the excited Tanwar.

Rolling Loud Thailand promises 3 fun-filled days of hip-hop music with some of the most established regional and local artists along with a plethora of delicious lip-smacking food and drink options that this picturesque and vibrant location has to offer.

‘’My team and I are thrilled to be a part of this project and can’t wait for it to become a great success’’ says the former.

Buy your tickets today at PAYTM Insider: https://insider.in/rolling-loud-festival-2023-apr13-2023/event

