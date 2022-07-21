Ronak Limbachiya’s “LAAGNI” is setting up new standards in the Gujarati Music industry

July 21: Nowadays everyone is a big fan of Punjabi music just because of the songs and most importantly the music behind them. But this has never before that you listened to a Gujarati song in such hip hop flavour. It’s not far that everyone would be having Gujarati music on repeat mode. In a talk, Ronak told that the music for LAAGNI is produced by the well know producer ‘RASLA’ & marketed by Digibird.in

RASLA is a well-known producer and had worked with top-notch artists like Badshah and Bali. Ronak also told that he aims to promote the local Gujarati music to the global level.

