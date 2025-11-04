RooftopFun: With 50+ HNI Clients and 5+ Distributorship channels Noida- Based Startup Rooftopfun making presence in Dome House Industry

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: From a small idea to a fast-growing brand, RooftopFun Pvt. Ltd. is making waves in India's housing and hospitality sector. The Noida-based startup, founded by Rakesh Saini and Sanjeev Rajput, has already won over 50+ HNI clients and built 5+ distributorship channels across the country.

The idea began with a simple observation stylish yet affordable spaces were hard to find in India, especially for Resorts, Hotels, Farmhouse, Cafes or rooftops. Rakesh and Sanjeev saw the potential in polycarbonate dome houses, a concept inspired by modern global architecture. These domes are lightweight, durable, weather-resistant, and can be customized to fit any environment.

In Starting many people were sceptical about polycarbonate structures, preferring traditional brick-and-cement houses. But through live demonstrations, Beautiful Designs, and Reasonable pricing, RooftopFun gradually built trust and proved that dome houses could be both strong and stunning.

Today, RooftopFun domes are popping up across several states from resorts and cafes to rooftops and private homes. Their quick installation, beautiful design flexibility, and panoramic views make them a hit with both business owners and homeowners.

"We didn't just Provide dome houses we provide dream living ," say Rooftopfun founders Rakesh Saini and Sanjeev Rajput. "Every RooftopFun structure tells a story of innovation and imagination. When people step inside our domes, they don't just see a house they experience a new way of living. Our goal has always been to blend style, sustainability, and smart design into one powerful idea that transforms everyday spaces."

Looking ahead, RooftopFun plans to expand into more cities, strengthen its distributor network, and roll out fresh designs. Rooftopfun are also likely to provide dome house spaces for stays and party purposes in Partnership with Resorts, Farmhouses and Cafes through open bookings from their own website and app.

