Roop Chaturdashi celebrations witness 15,000 crore cosmetic sales as Diwali enthusiasm peaks nationwide

New Delhi [India], November 11 : As the country gears up to celebrate Diwali with joy and fervour, today's Roop Chaturdashi witnessed massive sales, particularly in the cosmetic industry, with an estimated trade value of Rs 15,000 crores nationwide.

The Diwali celebrations have transcended traditional customs to include the worship of various modern technologies and devices, with the upcoming festivities embracing biometric machines, payment devices, and air pods.

Sunday is expected to foster another massive business turnover, this time in the fruit and flower market, where transactions are estimated to reach a whopping Rs 5,000 crores.

This year's Diwali celebrations hold special significance as it marks the first Diwali after the pandemic. The atmosphere is brimming with infectious excitement, with customers flooding the markets and displaying enthusiasm, indicating a buoyant market.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had earlier projected the Diwali festival's business to be around Rs 3.5 lakh crore, a figure that seems promising to surpass.

Roop Chaturdarshi, celebrated today, prompts extensive cosmetic purchases, especially by women.

CAIT reported a Rs 15,000 crore sales figure for branded and non-branded cosmetics today. Concurrently, there has been a significant surge in sales of clay lamps, God idols, Vandanwar, auspicious pictures, artificial flower strings, and symbols of Goddess Lakshmi's feet, amounting to about Rs 2,000 crores, following PM Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local campaign.

The upcoming Diwali puja is expected to witness an extravagant trade in flowers and fruits, with sales approximated at Rs 5,000 crore.

Flowers like lotus, rose, marigold, tuberose, mogra, Kaner, Godavari, and jasmine are anticipated to draw immense traction.

Traders across Delhi and the country are prepared to perform Diwali puja at their shops, an event set to include the worship of biometric machines, payment devices, air pods, computers, laptops, mobile phones etc as well as the traditional idols of Ganesh ji, Lakshmi ji, Kuber ji and Hanuman ji.

The CAIT's Astrology and Vedic Committee Chairman, Acharya Durgesh Tare, highlighted the auspicious time (muhurats) for the Diwali puja tomorrow, emphasizing significant timings for the Lakshmi Puja.

Acharya Tare said, "There are many auspicious muhurt for Diwali puja tomorrow. He said that tomorrow on Diwali, Lakshmi Puja will be done from 08:1 to 12:11 in the morning, from 1:34 to 2:57 in the afternoon, from 5:44 to 10:34 in the evening and from 1:48 to 3:24 in the midnight are considered to be auspicious timings for performing Diwali Puja".

Amidst this blend of tradition and modernity, the Diwali fervour is apparent in the markets and among citizens, symbolizing a joyous, optimistic celebration this year.

