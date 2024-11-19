ROPTIA Unveils All-In-One PropTech Platform to Revolutionize Property Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 19: ROPTIA, a cutting-edge PropTech startup, is making waves in the global property sector with its "All-In-One" PropTech ecosystem, designed to simplify, digitise, and globalise property-related activities. With a vision to become the "Google Workspace for the Property Industry", ROPTIA is helping property developers, other trades connect with global audiences and manage properties, services, and products more efficiently than ever before.

Transforming the Property Landscape

ROPTIA's platform aims to eliminate the complexities in property journey by creating a seamless digital presence for every property. Developers, agents, and enthusiasts from New Delhi to London and New York can now connect without boundaries, fostering a global network of opportunities.

"Property developers and other trades face constant challenges in managing projects and reaching the right audience. ROPTIA's ecosystem solves this by bringing everything they need onto a single platform," says Krish, ROPTIA's Founder and CEO.

Trusted by Industry Leaders

ROPTIA's stellar achievements highlight its credibility and effectiveness:

* $10 Million+ worth of client assets already registered.

* Government-backed with SEIS/EIS tax relief authorisation.

* Launched with 26 organic clients spanning the UK, India, and Dubai.

* Adani Realty and other major players trust the platform.

* Recognized by Microsoft and Amazon for its innovative solutions.

* Selected as one of the Top 50 Startups at the World Festival Startups Award.

* Supported by the renowned Founder Institute Accelerator.

* London Property Expo: A Gateway for Indian Property Developers

ROPTIA is set to host an exclusive Property Expo in London, offering Indian developers a golden opportunity to showcase their projects to the NRI community in the UK.

"This event is a game-changer for Indian property businesses," says Krish. "In just one day, developers can connect with hundreds of NRIs eager to invest back home."

Event Details:

- Date: 1st February, Last financial quarter of 2025.

- Location: London, UK.

- Contact: For participation inquiries, email krish.v@roptia.com or call +44 7935 987984.

CREDAI 25TH Foundation Day

CREDAI celebrates its 25th Foundation Day on 25th November 2024 at JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi. ROPTIA joins this momentous occasion, aligning with CREDAI's mission of sustainable growth and affordable housing. Together, they pledge to renovate 1,000 government schools, skill 5 lakh workers, plant 10 million trees, and develop 1 lakh green-certified homes.

A Platform for Growth

ROPTIA's All-In-One ecosystem is not just a solution but a revolution for property developers aiming to scale globally. By digitising every aspect of sales, rental, property management and marketing, the platform empowers developers to focus on growth and innovation.

Funding Round Open for Expansion

To fuel its ambitious plans, ROPTIA has initiated its funding round, inviting investors to join its journey of transforming the global property sector.

Why ROPTIA?

* Connect globally: Network with buyers, agents, developers, and all other relevant trades across continents.

* Save time: Manage projects effortlessly through a streamlined platform.

* Expand reach: Showcase your properties to an international audience.

Join the Revolution

With its innovative approach, ROPTIA is setting a new standard in PropTech, enabling developers to turn challenges into opportunities. To learn more about ROPTIA or participate in the London Property Expo, visit https://roptia.com/event/roptia-property-expo-2025. Connect with ROPTIA on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

