Rose Merc Limited and WhatsLoan Forge Strategic Alliance to Drive Digital Lending Innovation in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Rose Merc Limited, a leading investment and marketing firm, and WTSLN Fintech Private Limited (WhatsLoan), a pioneering TSP-Technology Service Provider in digital lending, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing digital lending solutions to banks and lending institutions esp covering PSL-Priority Sector Lending Credit which has high customer service cost and longer turnaround times. This partnership aims to enhance access to loans and financial services farmers, consumers MSMEs working with lenders: banks, Grameena Banks, Co Ops - State and Urban, NBFCS, HFCs and MFIs with a special focus on untapped markets in Western and Northern India.

The MoU outlines a strategic collaboration to jointly, innovate, develop, market, and implement AI-driven digital platforms, including WhatsLoan's flagship offerings such as the NeoLending Digital Platform, Digital Kisan Credit Card (KCC) built with ULI -Unified Lending Interface of RBI, Co-Lending, Embedded Finance, and Loan as a Service (LaaS) models. By leveraging Rose Merc's extensive network and market insights, the partnership will target reduced processing costs, faster turnaround times, and expanded reach in regions like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Additionally, Rose Merc will explore equity investment or fundraising opportunities to support WhatsLoan's growth and technological innovations and enhancements like DFID - Digital Financial Identity on blockchain and loan marketplace for farmers, consumers and MSMEs to meet needs Bharat.

This initiative is poised to empower unserved, underserved and not well served segments through innovative Agri, Consumer MSME lending, omni-channel connectivity, and compliance with RBI and Government of India guidelines, ultimately building a robust order book for digital lending projects and driving revenue growth.

"We are excited to partner with WhatsLoan to bring cutting-edge digital identity and lending solutions to the forefront of India's financial landscape," said Purvesh Krishna Shelatkar, Executive Director of Rose Merc Limited. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering innovation and supporting high- potential fintech companies. By focusing on Western and Northern India, we aim to bridge the gap in financial access for millions of farmers consumers and MSMEs, especially of low- and middle-income groups creating sustainable growth opportunities for all stakeholders."

Timmana Gouda D, Co-Founder and CEO of WhatsLoan, added, "Teaming up with Rose Merc marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize digital lending through technology. Rose Merc Limited's, marketing, strategic, investment expertise and network will amplify our platforms' impact, enabling access to faster, more inclusive financial services. Together, we're committed to scaling innovations that comply with regulatory standards and empower rural and urban customers and economies alike."

The non-binding MoU emphasizes mutual benefits, with plans for a joint working group to oversee implementation and quarterly reviews. Specific projects will be formalized through definitive agreements.

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited is a dynamic group with a deep understanding of the Indian consumer across various sectors. Incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, the company engages in investments, marketing, event management, and strategic partnerships to drive innovation in financial services. Headquartered in Mumbai, Rose Merc is actively exploring opportunities to raise or invest equity in high-potential technology- driven companies to support their growth and market expansion.

About WhatsLoan

WTSLN Fintech Private Limited with brand name "WhatsLoan" is an innovative and leading TSP -Technology Service Provider specializing in digital lending platforms for Commercial PSU, Private , Small Finance Banks, Grameena Banks, State & Urban Co-operatives NBFCs, HFCs, and MFIs,Offering end-to-end solutions for Consumer Retail, Agri, and MSME loans, WhatsLoan's innovations include the NeoLending Digital Platform, Digital Kisan Credit Card (KCC) built on ULI -Unified Lending Interface Co-Lending, Embedded Finance on Loan as a Service (LaaS) models. Recognized for its first of its kind innovation in agri lending and adherence to Government of India guidelines, WhatsLoan is headquartered in Bangalore and focuses on empowering consumers and enabling lenders through efficient, technology-driven financial solutions.

