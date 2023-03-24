Rose Merc Ltd ties up with Outcry Entertainment to create the brand identity for the company

New Delhi [India], March 24 (/PNN): Rose Merc Ltd (RML) has tied up with Outcry Entertainment, a leader in creative branding, advertising and experiential marketing campaigns, to promote its brands. Outcry Entertainment's expertise will help create and maintain Rose Merc's brand identity online, along with digital & offline marketing efforts to promote Rose Merc's products and services in the B2C segment through various innovative web distribution campaigns, award nights, and experiential events.

Outcry has successfully launched creative campaigns online & offline for both listed and unlisted compes, including Cupid Limited, Montex Pen Industries, Bharat Hotels Limited (The Lalit Suri Hotel Group), Rudra Global Infra Products Limited, China Gate Group of Restaurants, Toyam Sports Limited, and many others.

Rose Merc Ltd.'s products, consisting of Astro-Occult products and Nutraceuticals, will be prominently displayed in various high-profile events orgzed by Outcry Entertainment, such as The Grand New Year Fest, The Grand Holi Fest, award nights, and other commercially orgsed large format events and activations. This will provide an expansive platform for visibility to Rose Merc Ltd.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Kirti Savla, Managing Director of Rose Merc Ltd said, " we are confident that this ties up with Outcry entertainment will help us in increasing our reach and finding target audience. Further, it will lead us to focus marketing through digital marketing and events."

Rose Merc Ltd is a dynamic company which is present as an e-commerce website, the company is now primarily into the trade of naturally occurring precious elements such as gem stones, gold, silver, rudhraksha, and more. Recognising the rise in need for guidance to achieve mindfulness, self-awareness and an overall good mental health, the company developed an e-commerce platform where the primary trade of precious elements are incorporated into a range of products and services often used in Vedic, Astrological and Occult Sciences that can aid in one's journey to finding their selves. Rose Merc Limited continues to venture into projects that create a much-required positive impact in the environment, and thus in the way businesses and industries have traditionally been functioning. In line with the company's Mission and Vision, our team of experts and consultants constantly work to find ways to be a part of this growing change, and provide aid to the ideas of tomorrow that require assistance. please visit www.rosemercltd.com.

Outcry Entertainment: Founded in early 2012, Outcry Entertainment and Media has been the driving force behind some of the greatest artists, events, and marketing campaigns. Outcry Entertainment is known for producing some of the largest concerts, managing some of the best talents, designing the most sophisticated, innovative, and memorable events, orgzing exemplary marketing campaigns, and providing brand solutions to a divergent group of compes spread across multiple sectors. From being a full-fledged entertainment agency to being one of the creative media agencies in the segment, Outcry, since its inception, has ventured into multiple sub-brands and service initiatives. Outcry ventures into Outcry Events, Outcry Media, and Outcry Luxury Weddings. The company is ever attentive to its client's requirements, working closely with them to produce unparalleled results, right down to the last detail of the brief! Outcry Entertainment takes pride in being a one-stop destination in the entertainment and media industry (majorly advertising and events), providing maximum value for money. Outcry Entertainment is an orgzation driven by research, delivering at all times to clients' exact budgets and requirements. It is the company's success in the industry, alongside delivering extraordinary results to its clients, that allows them to come back to Outcry Entertainment time and again!

