Roundtable Discussion on MSME Ecosystem in Tamil Nadu Concludes Successfully

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25: A successful Roundtable Discussion on the MSME Ecosystem in Tamil Nadu concluded at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Chennai. The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to address the critical challenges faced by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state and explore potential solutions.

The event was graced by the presence of Archana Patnaik, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, MSME Department, as the Chief Guest. Sakthivel Ramaswamy, Co-Chair of ASSOCHAM National Council (MSME) and CEO of KRR Engineering, Er. K. Mariappan, Co-Chair of ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu State Development Council, were also present in the discussion.

Representatives from public sector banks including Indian Bank, State Bank of India, industrial associations, industrial hubs, skill development institutions, industrialists, traders, MSMEs, Consultants and academicians attended the roundtable. The discussions focused on two key areas: MSME's Access to Capital and Market Access.

Participants deliberated on the challenges faced by MSMEs in securing adequate financing for their operations and growth. Potential solutions discussed included improving access to credit facilities, reducing interest rates, and providing collateral-free loans. Additionally, the need for MSMEs to expand their market reach and showcase their products and services was highlighted. Strategies such as enhancing branding and marketing efforts, leveraging digital platforms, and facilitating access to domestic and international markets were explored.

The roundtable discussion generated a wealth of ideas and actionable recommendations. Participants expressed a strong commitment to working together to create a more supportive ecosystem for MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to achieve the vision of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru MK Stalin for $1 trillion economy by 2030. The event provided a valuable platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the generation of innovative solutions.

The outcomes of this discussion are expected to have a positive impact on the growth and development of MSMEs in Tamil Nadu.

