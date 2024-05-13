Royale Estate Group's Mohali Industrial Economic Zone Garners RERA Approval, Opening Doors to Investment Opportunities

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 13: Royale Estate Group, a trusted brand in the real estate realm, has proudly announced the RERA approval of its flagship project, Mohali Industrial Economic Zone. The event was held on May 8th, 2024, at Royale Estate Farmhouse, New Chandigarh, and witnessed the presence of over 100 industrials, underscoring the project's appeal to the industrial community.

The Royale Estate Group has established its presence with its premium commercial and residential projects in Mohali and Chandigarh. Beyond real estate, the group has diversified its interests into sectors such as Hospitality, Food Processing Industry, Energy, Rice Mills, Warehousing and Education, achieving remarkable success in every segment. With RERA approval secured and investor interest soaring, the Mohali Industrial Economic Zone stands poised to redefine industrial excellence and drive economic prosperity in the region.

During the event, industrialists recognized the project's infrastructure and location and validated its appeal and market demands. In line with the project's commitment to affordability, a special price was introduced to ensure that investment opportunities are within reach for a wide range of stakeholders. In addition, renowned singer Gurnazar Chattha captivated the audience with his soulful melodies, adding a touch of entertainment to the occasion.

Startled by the event's resounding success, Piyush Kansal, Royale Estate Group, expressed, "We're excited to announce RERA approval for our flagship project, marking a milestone in our commitment to excellence. With strong investor interest and special pricing, we're set to redefine industry standards."

