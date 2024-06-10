Rs 1.63 trillion Khavda Mega-Power Plant visible from space

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 10 : A colossal Rs 1.63 trillion (15.8 billion Pounds) wind and solar power project, touted as five times larger than Paris, has begun its first contributions to India's national grid.

The Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat, India, spans about 200 square miles and promises to be a game-changer in the global renewable energy landscape.

UK-based newspaper, Daily Express, reported that this behemoth project is so vast that it is visible from space.

Once completed, it will supply enough energy to power a medium-sized country, like Switzerland, and will generate enough electricity for 20 million homes in India, a nation with a population exceeding 1.4 billion, Daily Express reported.

Set to account for over nine percent of India's total renewable energy production, the Khavda project will be the largest power plant of any kind on the planet.

Sagar Adani, executive director of Adani Green Energy Limitedthe company behind the projectemphasized India's responsibility to lead in sustainable energy.

The Daily Express quoted Adani, who told CNN, "If India does what China did, if India does what Europe did, if India does what the US did, then we are all in for a very, very bleak climatic future."

He highlighted the catastrophic impact of adding 800 GW of coal-fired thermal capacity, which would nullify global sustainable energy efforts in terms of carbon emissions.

While acknowledging that India still relies on some coal, Adani stressed the country's significant strides in renewable energy. Gautam Adani, Sagar's uncle and Asia's second-richest man, confirmed at the company's AGM that this initiative represents the largest hybrid renewables park in the world.

"This will be the most complex and ambitious project we have ever executed," said Gautam Adani.

Adani added, "Spread over 72,000 acres, this project will be capable of generating 20 GW of green energy. And we intend to build it faster than any project in our execution history."

Gautam Adani also took to social media platform X to express his pride, and wrote, "Proud to play a crucial role in India's impressive strides in renewable energy as we build the world's largest green energy park. This monumental project, covering 726 sq km in the challenging Rann desert, is visible even from space. We will generate 30GW to power over 20 million homes."

This ambitious project underscores India's commitment to renewable energy and its potential to significantly influence global energy practices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor