Rs 2,000 crore allocated to establish 72,000 EV public charging stations in India

New Delhi, May 21 With a financial outlay of Rs 2,000 crore, the PM E-Drive scheme will support the installation of approximately 72,000 EV public charging stations across the country, the government said on Wednesday.

These stations will be strategically deployed along 50 national highway corridors, within high-traffic destinations such as metro cities, toll plazas, railway stations, airports, fuel outlets, and state highways, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said in a statement.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, chaired a inter-ministerial coordination meeting to review and accelerate the implementation of EV charging infrastructure under the PM E-Drive scheme.

The scheme, launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to build a nationwide EV-ready ecosystem to enable cleaner transport and reduce India’s dependency on fossil fuels.

“India is on the path to becoming a global model for sustainable transport. The PM E-Drive scheme is a transformative initiative aimed at giving our citizens access to clean, affordable, and convenient mobility options. We are not just building infrastructure; we are building the foundation for energy security and green economic growth,” said Kumaraswamy.

The minister also acknowledged the integrated role of various stakeholders in the execution of this initiative. BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) is being considered as the nodal agency for demand aggregation and for the development of a unified digital super app that will serve as a single platform for EV users across India.

The app will feature real-time slot booking, payment integration, charger availability status, and progress dashboards for tracking national deployment under the PM E-Drive scheme. BHEL will also coordinate with states and ministries to compile and evaluate proposals for charger installations.

“The clean energy transition cannot succeed in silos. This meeting reflects our commitment to working as one government. Ministries, public sector enterprises, and states are all aligned to deliver results on ground. We are confident that PM E-Drive will catalyse new industries, generate green jobs, and offer seamless electric mobility to every Indian,” said Kumaraswamy.

