S. L. Raheja Hospital Launches Mumbai's 1st Centre of Excellence for 'Craniofacial & Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: S. L. Raheja Hospital - A Fortis Associate, today announced the launch of Mumbai's first Centre of Excellence (CoE) for 'Craniofacial & Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery', a centre to provide comprehensive and specialised care to patients with structural and functional issues, and injuries in the facial & jaw area.

The launch event was graced by the renowned actor-director, Shri Mahesh Manjrekar, who stressed upon the increasing need to raise awareness around facial health and the importance of timely, specialised intervention.

The newly launched CoE for TMJ Surgery is equipped to manage a wide range of conditions, such as jaw pain and stiffness, jaw locking or clicking, facial asymmetry, craniofacial deformities, cleft lip and palate, facial trauma, jaw cysts & tumours, and facial reconstruction. The centre focuses on applying minimally invasive and precision-based techniques to help restore jaw functionality and alleviate pain while promoting a faster recovery process.

TMJ disorders are most commonly seen among adults aged 20 to 45 years, though they can affect people of all age groups. According to Dr Tofiq Bohra, Head -Craniofacial & TMJ Surgery, S. L. Raheja Hospital - A Fortis Associate, the hospital sees close to 50 TMJ-related patients every month; and this number has been increasing over the years. He attributes this increasing trend to certain lifestyle factors: such as stress, long working hours, poor posture, teeth grinding, and sleep disturbances. Patients suffering from TMJ and Craniofacial-related disorders end up undergoing varied treatments before finally receiving diagnosis and a planned approach towards their treatment. Established under the supervision of Dr Bohra, the CoE would enable diagnosis, imaging, pain management under one roof.

The centre offers comprehensive, lifelong care for patients with cleft lip and palate, including surgical repair and rehabilitation from childhood through adulthood. The Multidisciplinary team at the CoE for TMJ Surgery works to restore facial structure and functioning for patients with cleft related conditions, supported by expert dental team. Under the leadership of Dr. Bohra, who has completed advanced training for TMJ Mini Residency at University of Maryland, USA - the centre brings together a robust team of oral and maxillofacial surgeons, pain specialists, neurologists, physiotherapists, and speech therapists to deliver comprehensive care that focuses on both function and aesthetics. This multi-disciplinary team will offer a range of services including nonsurgical treatments for pain to complex TM joint reconstruction, supported by advanced 3D imaging and planning.

Speaking at the launch Dr Tofiq Bohra, Head - Craniofacial & TMJ Surgery, S. L. Raheja Hospital - A Fortis Associate, "This CoE has been created with a clear vision - based on the pillars of precision, function and asthetics. Every facial and jaw condition is unique, and our focus is on offering advanced solutions for TMJ and jaw disorders, complex craniofacial conditions and lymphatic-related facial issues using minimally invasive, precision driven surgical techniques. Our goal is not just treatments, but the long-term functional recovery and restoration of confidence for patients."

Dr Kunal Punamiya, CEO, S. L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate added, "The launch of this Centre of Excellence reflects our commitment in making highly specialised facial and jaw care more accessible to patients across Mumbai and beyond. By combining deep clinical expertise with Fortis Healthcare's rigorous quality benchmarks, we aim to deliver consistently superior outcomes for patients with complex craniofacial and TMJ conditions - under one integrated, patient-centric ecosystem."

Sharing his views, Shri Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar - Actor, Film Director, Screenwriter & Producer added, "Facial and jaw conditions are often ignored until they begin to interfere with everyday life, confidence, and self-expression. Centres like this play a critical role not just in treatment, but in creating awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and specialised care. Reaching the right specialist at the right time can make a profound difference to both recovery and quality of life."

With this launch, S. L. Raheja Hospital Mumbai continues to expand its specialised services, reaffirming its commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centric care to the community.

