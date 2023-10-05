Saadhya Trust for Social Development Wins 7th NS Hema Memorial Award for 'Outstanding NGO' in the Disability Sector

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5: Saadhya Trust for Social Development has won the first place in the 7th NS Hema Memorial Award 2023 for 'Outstanding NGO' in the disability sector in Karnataka, in a ceremony held on Wednesday, October 4th. Jayam Trust and Mobility In Dystrophy MIND Trust were awarded second and third place respectively.

Established by The Association of People with Disability (APD), the NS Hema Memorial Awards recognize the relentless efforts of NGOs contributing significantly to the disability sector in Karnataka. The awards are an annual tradition, paying homage to the visionary founder of APD, NS Hema, on her birth anniversary.

A distinguished panel of jurors, comprising individuals from the disability and social impact sectors, evaluated the applications before selecting the winners. The award ceremony took place at the India Campus Crusade for Christ in Bengaluru. Other NGOs nominated this year included the Ishanya India Foundation and Akkara Foundation.

While the first prize includes a citation, a trophy, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, the second prize comprises a citation, a trophy, and a cash prize of Rs 50,000/-, and the third prize includes a citation, a trophy, and a cash prize of Rs 25,000/-.

Reflecting on their win, Arathi K.T, Founder and Managing trustee of Saadhya Trust for Social Development expressed, "We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to receive this prestigious award after seven years of dedicated work toward promoting inclusion. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to The Association of People with Disability (APD) and the esteemed jury for recognizing Saadhya as the deserving winner."

Saya Devi, Founder of Jayam Trust stated, "I'd like to express my gratitude to The Association of People with Disability (APD) and the NS Hema Awards for this honour. We are thrilled, and it serves as motivation for me and my team to continue our work for children with intellectual disabilities."

"I'm profoundly honoured to receive this award. As we move forward, our goal is to raise awareness about muscularity disparity and take steps toward inclusivity," said Arun Balakrishnan, representing Mind Trust.

Guests at the ceremony included Dr CR Chandrashekar, Former Professor of Psychiatry and Deputy Medical Superintendent, NIMHANS, Bangalore, and Siddeshwar N K.A.S., Director of the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens.

Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder and Chairman of Samarthanam International, Bangalore and former World Blind Cricket president, delivered a lecture on Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development.

Srinivas Garudachar, a family member of NS Hema, graced the event as the Guest of Honour, while Jayanthi Yeshwanth, Chairperson of the NS Hema Memorial Award Jury Committee delivered the keynote address.

Dr NS Senthil Kumar, CEO of APD, stated, "Every small act of compassion towards those with disabilities creates ripples of change that resonate across generations, transforming lives and inspiring hopes. On this occasion of the 7th NS Hema Memorial Award, we honour the unwavering dedication of smaller NGOs who tirelessly champion the cause of disability and rehabilitation in rural India, reminding us that greatness lies not in size, but in the impact we create. Let us celebrate the indomitable spirit of those with disabilities and the relentless efforts of smaller NGOs, for they are the true architects of a more inclusive and compassionate society."

APD is a pioneering non-profit organisation, established in 1959 by the late N. S. Hema. APD has impacted over 6 lakh people with disabilities from underprivileged communities from remote, rural, and poor socioeconomic backgrounds. Various programs by APD cover 18 out of 21 disabilities stated in the RPWD Act 2016. With a diverse and inclusive team of over 230 members (45% women and 30% PwDs), APD reaches out to over 60,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries, annually. APD is managed by a professional team of developmental and technical experts overseen by an eminent Board of Governors and Trustees. The Association maintains the highest standards of governance, has been acknowledged by multiple donors and is accredited by independent agencies like the TISS, Credibility Alliance, RCI, and NIPMAN Foundation.

