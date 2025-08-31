Sabr Associates LLP, Gujarat goes global with Make in India exports

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 31: In line with the national goal of “Make in India”, “Aatmnirbhar Bharat” & “increase our exports to new global destinations” – Sabr Associates LLP (export startup), Ahmedabad, India in guidance of Dr. Arif Habib, Global Ideaz, India & MTDC has launched Long Grain Golden Basmati rice export initiative to Saudi Arabia. This Indian long grain Basmati rice packaged in 40 bags under brand name Ruz Al Awwal Al Hind (Indian Rice Number One) is being exported by Sabr Associates, India with Manufacturing done by GRM, Haryana (world's largest basmati rice manufacturer) . The response of the samples of this basmati rice grown & processed in India is tremendous in Saudi Arabia & other GCC countries.

As per the company, big business houses across the globe are now lining up with export orders to Sabr Associates, Ahmedabad.

It is important to note that Sabr Associates LLP is a start-up by four young men from Gujrat business families. They are driven by the motivation to expand the exports of India and promote Make in India products to the globe.

The products for export orders that have started coming are Basmati Rice, Indian Spices, Indian Tea and Leather goods. The team of Sabr Associates, GRM, and Global Ideaz is committed to contributing towards the dream of the Respected Prime Minister Modiji to promote Swadeshi and Make in India exports to various parts of the world. Good wishes on this Startup and export initiative is coming from across India. The four start up founders of Sabr Associates are Mr. Kais, Mr. Hamza, Mr. Soyeb, and Mr. Imren-Galleria.

For more information visit: www.globalideaz.com & www.coacharif.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor