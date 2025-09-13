Sabyasachi Crowned World Champion of Public Speaking in Philadelphia

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [USA], September 13: In front of a packed audience of more than 1,200 people, Sabyasachi was crowned the World Champion of Public Speaking, becoming only the third Indian-origin speaker to win the title in the history of the competition.

The championship, organized by Toastmasters International, is regarded as the Olympics of public speaking. Each year, nearly 40,000 contestants from across the globe enter the contest, which goes through multiple rounds before reaching the finals. This year, the event concluded in Philadelphia, where the top 28 speakers from around the world competed for the honor.

Sabyasachi delivered a powerful seven-and-a-half-minute speech that impressed both the judges and the audience, earning him the world title. The atmosphere in the hall was electric as he jogged onto the stage with energy, kissed the platform before beginning, and held the audience's attention from the opening lines to the closing words.

Today, Amsterdam-based entrepreneur Sabyasachi leads Method in Madness, a consultancy helping organizations spark learning, innovation, and change with humor, fun, and energy.

The victory was met with a standing ovation, marking the highlight of the evening and the culmination of a year-long global contest.

Watch the winning speech here: YouTube Video

