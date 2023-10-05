Sachin Patil Appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 5: Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd., a distinguished subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, has announced the appointment of Sachin Patil as the company's new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. With an illustrious career spanning over 18 years, Sachin Patil brings a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and innovation to this pivotal leadership role.

Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd. stands as a key player in the trade fair and exhibition landscape, renowned for curating and organizing world-class events that unite industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders across various sectors. In 2024, the company is set to showcase an array of remarkable events, including LogiMAT India, MOLDEX India, FASTNEX, and VISION. These events are poised to elevate industry standards, encourage collaboration, and drive innovation within their respective domains. The parent company, Messe Stuttgart in Germany, boasts an impressive legacy spanning over 80 years, with its first fair held in 1940s. Today, it's one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, hosting over 70 international fairs and congresses each year, drawing millions of visitors and exhibitors.

Sachin Patil has a profound history with Messe Stuttgart, having previously served as the Official Representative in India. His dynamic leadership and ability to drive transformational initiatives have been evident throughout his career journey.

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of Managing Director and CEO at Messe Stuttgart India," remarked Sachin Patil. "My vision for this role is to further elevate our position as a trailblazer in the Indian trade fair and exhibition industry. Through strategic collaborations, innovation, and a keen focus on value creation, we aim to create impactful platforms that connect industries, drive growth, and foster meaningful partnerships."

Sachin Patil's professional journey reflects his dedication to creating intellectual properties, orchestrating successful preliminary launches, shaping corporate strategies, and driving business development endeavours. His commitment to excellence and his visionary approach make him an ideal fit to lead Messe Stuttgart India into its next phase of growth and transformation.

Patil completed his Post Graduate Diploma in Tourism and Leisure with a specialization in Events Management from the prestigious Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, New Delhi. Notably, he also earned a junior research fellowship from UGC-NET, highlighting his dedication to advancing knowledge and expertise in his field.

Roland Bleinroth, President of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, expressed his enthusiasm for Messe Stuttgart's subsidiary in India, stating, "We are thrilled to expand our footprint in India's dynamic market. Sachin Patil's proven leadership capabilities and vision align perfectly with our goals. We have full faith in his ability to achieve remarkable milestones and further our commitment to facilitating international trade partnerships."

Messe Stuttgart's decision to establish a subsidiary in India underscores the dynamic nature of the Indian market, which offers unparalleled growth potential within a rapidly expanding economy. The vibrant landscape of opportunities and the growing demand for trade events align with the company's mission to foster business connections and inspire growth on a global scale.

The addition of Sachin Patil as Managing Director and CEO ushers in an exciting era of growth and innovation for Messe Stuttgart India. His expertise, coupled with the company's reputation for excellence, sets the stage for a prosperous future that will undoubtedly redefine the landscape of trade fairs and exhibitions in India.

Messe Stuttgart India, the Indian subsidiary of the globally acclaimed Messe Stuttgart, Germany, has been a trailblazer in curating ground-breaking trade fairs that stimulate industry growth, foster international partnerships, and promote innovation. As the Indian trade fair market continues to evolve, Messe Stuttgart India stands at the forefront, delivering world-class exhibitions that shape the country's industrial landscape.

Messe Stuttgart India has an expansive portfolio that caters to a wide range of industries. Messe Stuttgart India's exhibitions not only provide a platform for industry players to showcase their products and solutions but also play a pivotal role in advancing various sectors of the Indian economy. Their shows align with the Indian government's initiatives such as 'Make in India,' 'National Logistics Policy,' and 'Gati Shakti,' contributing to the country's growth and development.

