Safe Security raises USD 50 million Series B Round for AI-Driven Platform to manage and mitigate cyber risk

Palo Alto (California) [US], April 18 (/BusinessWire India): Safe Security, the leader in AI-based cyber risk management SaaS platforms, today announced the close of a USD 50 million Series B round led by Sorenson Capital, with participation from Eight Roads, venture capital arm of Fidelity Investments, Telstra Ventures, WTI, and all existing investors. This round brings the company's total funding to over USD 100 million.

With the current macroeconomic climate, cybersecurity teams are re-evaluating their cybersecurity investments, which are flush with point solutions that do not provide holistic cyber risk visibility and points of attack exposure. Alongside this financial pressure, external cyber regulation and guidelines stemming from the White House and regulatory bodies, like the SEC and the National Cyber Strategy, are forcing orgzations across every industry to rethink their cyber risk management strategies.

Legacy solutions are ill equipped to respond to these new requirements for real time, data-driven cyber risk management. These legacy solutions require orgzations to manage multiple spreadsheets and aggregate results, which are highly manual and subjective. They simply do not work. A new approach is now required.

"Tailwinds from regulators, cyber insurance, and boards to understand and quantify cyber risk in an aggregated and granular manner are propelling Safe into this exponential growth phase. Despite economic headwinds, Safe has been growing over 160% for three consecutive years. We are seeing compes across all industries requiring a new approach to quantifying cyber risk in a way that can be communicated across internal stakeholders, boards, government regulations, cyber insurance underwriters, and across the third-party vendor ecosystem," said Saket Modi, CEO and Co-founder at Safe Security. "As we enter this next milestone in the company's journey, we are focusing on continuing to innovate ahead of the market and lead the charge with the industry's only realtime, data-driven platform for managing and mitigating cyber risk."

The Safe Security platform is the industry's first AI driven, real-time solution for managing and mitigating cyber risk. With this new data driven approach, Safe provides orgzations an aggregated view of enterprise cyber risk, and cybersecurity teams gain visibility across their entire attack surface, technology, people, and third parties. This visibility enables orgzations to move away from a reactive state and take on a predictive posture to understand the likelihood of different cyber risk scenarios. Using Safe's predictive data models, co-developed with MIT, customers are empowered to translate the bits and bytes of cyber risk into dollars and cents.

Safe is the only cyber risk platform that allows CISOs to evaluate their cyber controls' efficacy, mapped with the MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND frameworks. As well as providing an easy to understand view of enterprise cyber risk for CEOs and CFOs.

Shaun Khalfan, CISO for Discover Financial Services, says, "Discover treats cyber risk as one of the top risks that can have a material impact to our business, and the journey to manage that risk starts from knowing where it stands at any given time. The SAFE platform provides us with a much easier onboarding experience and objectively showcases the risk of business-critical applications and assets. I think cyber risk quantification platforms like SAFE will soon become a must-have for security/business leaders and board members for publicly traded compes."

"Our partnership with Safe Security is a profoundly important market differentiator," said Mark Wheeler, Co-CEO of Global Specialty Carrier, Mosaic Insurance. "Safe's leading technology will enable us to introduce the next generation of cyber underwriting, based on real-time, inside-out data. Their unique analytics, combining exposure assessment with threat valuation, equips our team with invaluable, game-changing information. It's truly exciting."

"Managing cyber risk is at a critical inflection point. There is a huge market opportunity for a horizontal layer across the entire cyber stack for managing risk," said Burke Davis, partner at Sorenson Capital. "We invested in Safe because it is uniquely positioned to assume this leadership role in this new category with its real-time AI-driven approach."

