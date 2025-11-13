Sahi Unveils New Brand Film, Urging Traders to Ditch Outdated Tools and Embrace High-Performance Trading

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 13: Sahi, India's new-age broker and high-performance trading platform, launched a powerful new brand film inspiring traders to upgrade from outdated technology and embrace a faster, smarter, and more powerful trading experience.

Drawing inspiration from India's post-festive ritual of renewal, the campaign reflects a trader's journey, breaking free from slow, decades-old charts and stepping into the future with the Sahi App, India's new-age, high-performance platform. The cinematic story captures traders deleting lagging charts, organizing cluttered setups, and shifting to precision-driven trading powered by intelligent in-house Sahi charts and real-time market insights & analytics.

Sahi's proprietary chart-first interface bridges the gap between analysis and execution. The platform combines intuitive design with powerful technology, offering AI-assisted trade insights, real-time Greeks, and advanced technical indicators that make execution seamless. With a one-click, single-screen trading experience, the platform has redefined what it means to trade smart.

With pro-grade tools, seamless & smooth execution, and AI-driven infrastructure, Sahi has emerged as a fast-growing platform among active traders. In just ten months, it has recorded over 800,000 app downloads, with active traders growing 50% month-over-month. Notably, 20% of users have executed over 500+ trades within five months, while more than 50% have placed 100+ trades, reflecting high engagement and trading intensity.

Despite its professional-grade tools and AI-driven infrastructure, Sahi offers up to 50% lower brokerage than most competitors, thanks to a lean operational model and advanced automation across internal teams.

"Too many traders today still rely on outdated tools that slow them down when it matters most," said Dale Vaz, CEO of Sahi. "This campaign is our call to action to equip traders with the speed, intelligence, and power they need to compete in today's markets. At Sahi, our mission is to build technology that amplifies their edge to level the playing field."

Reedhi Mukherjee, Head of Brand, Sahi, added, "We wanted the film to tap into a universal truth that the tools you use define your performance. This campaign is a reminder to traders that it's time to let go of what holds them back and embrace technology built for high performance. At its heart, Sahi isn't just about charts, as it's about giving traders the power to trade on their own terms."

With this campaign, Sahi reinforces its position as India's High-Performance Platform for active investors and traders, one that combines cutting-edge technology with human-centered design.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor