Sahil Chaudhary bags several awards for Home Square by the Manakamna Group

New Delhi [India], April 20 (/SRV): Owing to its phenomenal achievement of positioning itself in less than a year since its launch, as the upcoming interior solutions destination across North Bengal, Home Square, the sprawling Siliguri-based shopping mall has recently garnered several prestigious awards. These recognitions attest to the relentless efforts of the Manakamna Group, the developer and the driving force of the project, in making Home Square the well-loved one-stop solution that it is.

Among the recent notable awards, there are the Iconic Commercial Project and the Best Commercial Project (Non-Metro: Ongoing) awards, conferred at the prestigious The Economic Times Realty Awards 2022 as well as the Commercial Project of the Year and Most Popular Project Of the Year awards, bestowed at the 14th Edition of the iconic Realty+Conclave & Excellence Awards Night, which was hosted at the JW Marriot in Kolkata on 28th March 2023; Sahil Chaudhary, the Executive Director of the Manakamna Group received the awards on behalf of the development giant.

About the awards, Sahil Chaudhary, the Executive Director of the Manakamna Group said, "We are elated by the response Home Square has received so far in the industry. Recognitions from industry pioneers such as these fortify our efforts in building powerful infrastructures that serve the rising demands of the city along with bolstering our foray into building more and more significant landmarks. In the coming years, we look forward to touching more lives."

As of now, above 70 per cent of the Home Square spaces have been sold out, within 10 months of the project launch. Similarly, the full-blown rate of construction, amounting to a robust 9962.44 sq. Ft./month, suggests that dedicated efforts of the Manakamna Group would result in the early completion of the project. Also, answering to the needs of the consumer, Home Square is poised to be in conjunction with Anchor Brands for partnerships and leasing opportunities, so that the customer can have an array of first-rate brands at their fingertips. Across the LG, UG, 1st and 2nd Floor, there will be Anchor Brand outlets, contributing to the experience of luxury at Home Square. Furthermore, as the icing on the sumptuous consumer experience, there will be a beautiful Sky Lounge with Open Terrace on the 3rd and 4th floors along with a vast parking space in the basement; the big parking lot meets the space crunch often faced by those who frequent the streets of Siliguri.

The massive traction as indicated by the sale and the host of acclamations is because Home Square is located at a strategic point, serving the stakeholders from the booming town that is Siliguri as well as those across Dooars, Sikkim, Bhutan, Nepal, and other nearby areas. Home Square being the first Interior Solution Mall in Siliguri, is set to cater to the growing needs of the urbsing area with quality interior decoration solutions along with entertainment and dining options.

For real estate enthusiasts and stakeholders, it is worth mentioning that the mall is built with the vision of bringing about expansive, state-of-the-art commercial units (upto 12ft in ceiling height), adjacent to roomy corridors (upto 8 ft.) that will allow huge traffic to simultaneously enjoy the shopping experience at first-rate retail outlets housed in Home Square. Interested ventures must note that the facility has a sprawling structure of B + LG + UG + 5 floors and 120 Units, where there will be a dedicated corner for professionals and businesses on the 2nd and the 3rd floor, along with a spacious Food Court serving assorted delicacies at the 4th floor.

Attracting ambitious and well-loved businesses to be part of the Home Square project, the promoter has created the scope for elegant shopping outlets with the provision for personalising stores suited to the brand vision of the venture. Built into the design, the project is set to have large shop facades, going up to 30 ft., that allow customers a panoramic view of the store's best offerings.

In addition to the awards and the already-hit reception of Home Square, Manakamna Group has recently made several other splashes in the development arena. Skydale, a joint project of Embee Builders, Manakamna Builders and PCM Group, won the following awards: Sky Scrapper of the Year and Best-Selling Project of the Year. At the same event, Embee Delight, another of the promoter's undertaking in collaboration with Embee Builders, has won the Best Mid-Segment Project of the Year and the Best Residential Complex in the Non-Metro Sector at the 14th Edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, where Home Square also showered with recognitions. These awards not only demonstrate the builder's dedication to excellence but also foreshadow the roaring success Home Square is about to be.

For more information, please visit: https://www.homesquare.info/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/manakamnahomesquare/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manakamnahomesquare/?hl=en

