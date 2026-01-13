Sai Mulik walks for designer Shravan Kummar : a blend of tradition, fashion, and storytelling

New Delhi [India], January 13: Model, actor, storyteller, and director Sai Mulik, born and brought up in Mumbai, walked the ramp for renowned designer Shravan Kummar, known for his handloom ensembles, vintage-inspired embroideries, and research-driven designs rooted in Indian tradition.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Shravan Kummar has been a strong advocate of Indian handlooms since 1996, working extensively with Pochampally, Ikat, and Narayanpet weaves. A NIXON Distinguished Speaker at Cornell University, New York, and a recipient of the Certificate of Excellence from the Council for Industrial & Trade Development India, his work reflects deep cultural research, ethical practices, and consistent support for weaver communities across India.

For Sai Mulik, the walk carried emotional depth beyond fashion.

“Walking for Shravan Kummar was more than a runway moment. With every step, I felt devotion, patience, and gratitude—it echoed the selfless strength of Shravan Kumar,” she shared.

Beyond the runway, Sai Mulik continues to expand her creative footprint in cinema and storytelling. She works collaboratively with Nikshay Maurya under the creative brand Nikshay & Sai as writers, directors, and storytellers. Their podcast is available across leading platforms including Spotify, JioSaavn, and Amazon Music.

Her upcoming projects include:

• An upcoming song directed by Sai Mulik, sung by Javed Ali

• The narrative-driven project “Balcony No. 503”

Sai Mulik's journey reflects a seamless balance between fashion, cinema, and narrative purpose—where each platform becomes a medium of expression.

Marketing and Management of Sai Mulik is handled by Nageshwar Films.

