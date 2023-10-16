Sajid Nadiadwala, Prosenjit Chatterjee & Kabir Bedi win the IIFTC Tourism Impact Awards 2023 at a glittering event in Mumbai

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 16: On the opening gala night of Asia's largest film tourism event, IIFTC honored filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for his outstanding contribution to world tourism through his cinema. According to Harshad Bhagwat, Promoter of IIFTC Awards, "Sajid Nadiadwala has showcased many wonderful locations and given an impetus to film tourism, be it Housefull, Heyy Babyy, Anjaana Anjaani, Kick, Baaghi, Judwaa 2 or Tamasha - his cinema impacted the tourism of the locations they were shot at making him the obvious choice for the award." Receiving the award on behalf of her husband, Warda said "Sajid loves his craft, and he is really happy to receive an award for contributing to global tourism through cinema. IIFTC is a great initiative to unite all countries on one platform."

Kabir Bedi and Prosenjit Chatterjee also received an award for contributing to global tourism through cinema. Commenting on the occasion Kabir Bedi exclaimed "As an actor, I have had the privilege of playing roles that have allowed me to showcase the incredible diversity, culture, and beauty of many countries. This award is not just a recognition of my work, but a celebration of the enchanting synergy between cinema and tourism, where the silver screen becomes a passport to unforgettable journeys."

Prosenjit Chatterjee who looked dapper in Indian attire said "I am humbled by the recognition of the role cinema plays in promoting global tourism. As actors, we have the power to transport audiences to places they have never been, to immerse them in the magic of our landscapes. I believe in the transformative power of storytelling to awaken the wanderlust in people's hearts."

The evening also saw awards for Cinematic Excellence being presented to the makers of Hoon Tari Heer (Gujarati), Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi), Gaalipata 2 & Raymo (Kannada), The Proposal (Malayalam), Raangi & Sardar (Tamil), RRR (Telugu) and OTT Series Shoorveer (Disney+ Hotstar).

The evening was the opening night of the 3-day mega film tourism event featuring over 50 international companies from over 20 countries coming to Bollywood, Mumbai to woo Indian filmmakers. The event saw participation from countries including Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic, France, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mauritius, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the UAE, and the USA, to name a few.

